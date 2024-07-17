Odys Aviation and MWASALAT Announce Partnership to Develop Aerial Logistics Programs in the GCC in 2025 by Operating Odys’ Hybrid-Electric VTOL Aircraft, Laila

LONG BEACH, Calif. & MUSCAT, Oman--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Odys Aviation, a sustainable aviation company building hybrid-electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, and MWASALAT, the Omani National Transport Company, today announced that they will collaborate on the development of programs in Oman for 25 of Odys’ Laila uncrewed aircraft, with the intention of first launching pilot programs on unpopulated and defined routes with pre-production aircraft in 2025. Laila is a hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft designed in multiple configurations for cargo and capable of transporting payloads up to 60kg with a 400 km range. Missions operated via these aircraft provide a low-carbon air cargo alternative for routes across Oman, opening up opportunities that have previously been time-consuming or inaccessible because of infrastructure and geographical challenges.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will work together to undertake joint research and development activities to define target routes and services using Odys Aviation’s pre-production aircraft, leveraging the existing relationship and formal engagement Odys has with Oman’s CAA, with a view to establishing new aerial logistics networks with Odys’ Laila aircraft upon receiving full regulatory approval. The partnership also focuses on enhancing the functionality and defining the applications of Odys Aviation’s Laila aircraft in the GCC.

Beyond identifying applications, the two organizations will collaborate to develop concepts of operations that will define aircraft maintenance operations and regulatory compliance for the aircraft in service. During pilot operations, MWASALAT will facilitate use of these aircraft for entities including Oman Post and Asyad Group for logistics operations. In the long-term, it is anticipated that Odys Aviation’s aircraft will support MWASALAT with further applications for various sectors including passenger transportation, oil and gas services, security, tourism, health services and civil defense.

“MWASALAT is excited to be partnering with Odys Aviation to pioneer the future of sustainable air mobility in Oman using their innovative hybrid vertical takeoff and landing technology,” said Bader AlNadabi, CEO of MWASALAT. “These new air vehicles will revolutionize mobility across multiple sectors in Oman and beyond, and we’re looking forward to seeing the impact across the businesses we support across the region when our pilot programs roll out in 2025.”

“The team at Odys Aviation has always been committed to advancing sustainable aviation and we’re thrilled to be working with MWASALAT’s progressive leadership to develop and implement meaningful pilot initiatives that will prove the use case for this technology,” said James Dorris, CEO and Co-Founder of Odys Aviation.

To further support activities in the GCC, Odys recently announced the appointment of Moosa Al Balushi to the position of Regional Director Business Development, based in Muscat. Moosa is a leading figure in the UAV industry in Oman and brings a wealth of proven experience in the regulatory space. With experience in executive roles at UVL Robotics and a track record of implementing governmental strategies in logistics, Moosa is well placed to direct initiatives to support the operation of UAVs in Oman and the GCC across both public and private sectors.

About Odys Aviation: Odys Aviation designs, develops and manufactures sustainable, technologically advanced VTOL aircraft that solve global challenges for commercial airlines and private operators. The company is pioneering the next generation of VTOL aircraft which use hybrid-electric propulsion systems to deliver the optimal balance between performance and sustainability. Odys Aviation was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA with a Design Office in Munich, Germany. For more information, please visit www.odysaviation.com

About MWASALAT: The Oman National Transport Company “MWASALAT” was established in 1972 with the aim of transporting school students in Muscat Governorate. In June 1975, it started operating public transport services. The Oman National Transport Company is a permanent member of the International Transport Union, an international organization specialized in the field of public transport, and the company is considered one of its oldest members in the Middle East. In November 2015, the company’s services began operating under the new identity “MWASALAT”.