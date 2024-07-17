Revolution Concrete Mixers Announces New Authorized Service Provider Network and First Partner All American

ROCHESTER, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In our ongoing effort to exceed customer expectations, Revolution Concrete Mixers is thrilled to announce the establishment of our new Authorized Service Provider Network. This factory-supported network is comprised of meticulously vetted, experienced service providers committed to using only Genuine & OEM Parts obtained directly from us and supported by our responsive, experienced team. Each provider in the network is selected based on their proven track record of excellence in concrete mixer service and customer satisfaction.

In that spirit, we couldn’t be happier to announce that All American has joined our growing Authorized Service Provider network. This strategic partnership underscores our commitment to delivering the best service and support experiences to our valued customers.

All American is a family-owned and operated business with locations in California, Arizona, Minnesota, and Georgia, that brings over 40 years of expertise in truck fleet repair and refinishing to our network. Known for their integrity, reliability, and quality craftsmanship, they offer professional, high-quality services for mixer trucks, refuse trucks, roll-offs, tractors, heavy-duty equipment, and more. Their specialization in fiberglass repair, fabrication, refinishing, and other critical services makes them a one-stop shop for truck fleet repair and refinishing.

"We are proud to welcome All American to our Authorized Service Provider network," said Bryan Datema, Executive Vice President at Revolution Concrete Mixers. "Their dedication to high-quality service and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with our mission to provide fast, convenient, and reliable support. With this growing Authorized Service Provider Network comprised of trusted providers like All American, we ensure our customers receive the best care using only Genuine and OEM Parts directly from the team who knows Revolution Concrete Mixers best, the team that built them."

In addition to their commitment to providing customers the best possible service experience, our partners in the Authorized Service Provider Network will be the only providers of Warranty Service for both Revolution and McNeilus mixers.

Revolution Concrete Mixers™, along with our London Machinery brand, represents a combined 171 years of industry and mixer-building knowledge. We are leaders in innovation, constantly reinventing what’s possible with digital solutions and connected technologies to keep our mixers safe, efficient, and sustainable. Our commitment to innovation not only supports our customers in achieving their business and sustainability goals but also helps build strong, safe communities.

For more information about Revolution Concrete Mixers and our new partnership with All American National Fleet Services, please visit our website at www.revolutionmixers.com or contact Nicole Lamb-Vosen, Marketing Manager, at nlamb-vosen@revolutionmixers.com.

About Revolution Concrete Mixers:

Revolution Concrete Mixers and London Machinery Inc. represent a combined 171 years of industry and mixer-building knowledge, serving not only the United States and Canada but customers around the world. Our brands are industry leaders driven to help move our industry forward with a focus on innovation and technology including digital solutions and connected technologies. That commitment helps keep our customers and their teams efficient and safe so they can focus on building our communities. We offer Genuine and OEM Parts for McNeilus Mixers and Revolution Mixers, as well as a full line of all-makes parts through our expert parts team and online store.

About All American National Fleet Services:

All American National Fleet Services is a family-owned and operated business, since 1984. They specialize in Truck Fleet Repair and Refinishing. With over 40 years in business, they are proud to say they have built their reputation with integrity, reliability, and quality craftsmanship. They provide professional, high-quality Truck Fleet Services and are a one-stop shop for Truck Fleet Repair & Refinishing.