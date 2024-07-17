Valor PayTech Announces Innovator Partnership with PayTech Women Organization

JERICHO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valor PayTech, a leading innovator in the payments industry, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with PayTech Women, an organization dedicated to expanding opportunities for women in payments and fintech. This collaboration signifies a commitment to fostering diversity and innovation within the technology and financial sectors.

As part of this pioneering partnership, Valor PayTech will work closely with PayTech Women to empower female professionals through various initiatives, including mentorship programs, leadership development sessions, and networking events. By capitalizing on the shared vision of promoting inclusivity and professional growth, both organizations aim to drive substantial progress in the payments landscape.

“We are pleased to welcome Valor PayTech as a PayTech Women (PTW) Corporate Partner at the Innovator level,” said PTW CEO Wendy Holliday, M.Ed., CAE. “Their partnership underscores a firm commitment to advancing women, diversity and inclusion within the paytech industry. By supporting PayTech Women, Valor PayTech is investing in a future where every woman's potential is as boundless as her ambition. We are grateful for their dedication to DEI, which will benefit our nearly 6,000 members and the broader payments ecosystem.”

This alliance underscores Valor PayTech's dedication to advancing payment technologies and creating an equitable ecosystem where diverse perspectives thrive. Valor PayTech aims to push the boundaries of what is possible in the payments industry by fostering innovation and collaboration.

"Partnering with PayTech Women aligns with our core values of innovation and inclusion," stated Eric Bernstein, CEO of Valor PayTech. "We are enthusiastic about the opportunities this partnership will create and look forward to supporting transformative experiences for women in our industry."

Through this collaboration, Valor PayTech and PayTech Women aim to impact women's technological advancement significantly. By championing this cause, the company is dedicated to ensuring that all voices are heard and included, leading to growth and success for everyone involved.

About Valor PayTech

Valor PayTech is a rapidly-growing fintech provider of end-to-end, processor-agnostic omnichannel commerce solutions. The company equips reseller partners and their merchants with comprehensive, cutting-edge tools and flexibility to succeed in today’s rapidly changing business environment. Experience the future of payments. For more information, visit valorpaytech.com.

About PayTech Women

PayTech Women is the premier professional organization for women in paytech, providing personal enrichment no matter what stage members are in their careers. By focusing on DEI, the nearly 6,000-member-strong association is improving the working environment and opportunities for all women in financial services by propelling meaningful change. The organization provides world-class national and regional programming, fosters networking, and promotes mentoring to help members achieve greater personal success, influence and professional parity. Incorporated in late 2005 and launched in 2006 to empower and invest in women, PayTech Women is the only 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization serving thousands of women — and the men who advocate for us — across the global paytech industry. For more information or to become a member, visit www.paytechwomen.org.