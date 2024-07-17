Barnes & Noble College Unveils Premium and Expanded Dorm Essentials Collection for Back-to-School

BASKING RIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barnes and Noble College (BNC), a Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) company and leading academic and retail solutions provider for higher education, today announced the expansion of its dorm and campus living category for back to school. The expanded merchandise assortment includes brand partners Dormify, Therapedic®, Rhino Trunk & Case, Lifelines™ and more.

The elevated assortment is available online on all BNC campus store websites and in-store at 60 campus bookstores nationwide. There will also be full-room showcase displays at the following campus stores: Louisiana State University, University of Pennsylvania, Georgetown University, Florida International University, Georgia Tech, University of Mississippi, Yale University, Penn State, University of Connecticut and Mississippi State University.

“Our partnerships with Dormify and other leading brands expand the appeal of our retail offerings and elevate the overall bookstore experience,” said Celeste Risimini-Johnson, Chief Merchandise & Operations Officer, Barnes & Noble College. “Based on proprietary research, we have selected brands and products that resonate with today’s college students. The expanded and curated selection of dorm essentials is part of our ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our students, providing them with high-quality, affordable products that enhance their campus and off-campus living experiences."

The Barnes & Noble College retail dorm and residential living program simplifies the college shopping experience for students by offering must-have products specifically designed for small-space living without sacrificing style. The program is designed to focus on form and function, providing students with stylish and practical options that offer convenience, versatility and utility. Students can shop for their dorm essentials in-store and online, ensuring a seamless and convenient shopping experience — and allowing them to create beautiful, functional living spaces that are uniquely their own.

In addition, students can take advantage of the simplified shopping experience by ordering online and conveniently picking up in-store upon arrival on campus. This ensures students experience a smooth transition into their new living spaces without the hassle of transporting or shipping bulky items.

"Dormify is committed to easing the stress of back-to-school shopping and college move-in logistics. We're thrilled to partner with Barnes & Noble College to support our vision and make the move-in process for students truly seamless," said Amanda Zuckerman, Co-founder and President of Dormify. "Even the most prepared students may have last-minute shopping needs or forget essentials after arriving on campus. That's where the campus bookstore steps in, saving students from frustrating trips to overcrowded big box stores by offering carefully curated retail assortments tailored to their unique needs."

Students will have access to a wide range of products to meet their campus living needs like best-selling storage bins and organizers, multi-purpose 3-tier carts, table lamps, bedding, bath and more. The assortment also includes bundles for bath, bedding and the total room. Designed to elevate dorm living, the carefully curated bundles include everything students need and offer great value. Brands include Dormify; MagnaCOMFORT™ by Therapedic, an exclusive BNC brand partner in the collegiate space; Rhino Trunk & Case; Kennedy; Aston & Ardon; Honey Can Do; Lifelines and more. The new collection includes:

Bedding: Stylish and comfortable sheets, comforters, mattresses, mattress toppers and pillow sets.

Stylish and comfortable sheets, comforters, mattresses, mattress toppers and pillow sets. Bath : Towels, shower caddies and bathmats designed for easy use and care.

: Towels, shower caddies and bathmats designed for easy use and care. Storage/Organization : Three-drawer charging carts, multi-purpose bedside stands on wheels with built-in USB ports and outlets, and storage and organizers to maximize space and efficiency.

: Three-drawer charging carts, multi-purpose bedside stands on wheels with built-in USB ports and outlets, and storage and organizers to maximize space and efficiency. Room Décor: Decorative pillows, headboards, wall art and lighting that personalize and brighten any dorm room.

Decorative pillows, headboards, wall art and lighting that personalize and brighten any dorm room. Stress Relief: Sensory immersion products designed to de-stress and calm the mind, including new innovative dorm-safe flameless scented candles and diffusers.

To kick off the dorm expansion program, Barnes & Noble College is launching a sweepstakes for college-bound students to win one of ten gift cards.

Barnes & Noble College is reimagining collegiate retail with a seamless, omnichannel customer experience, unmatched merchandise assortment and next-generation e-commerce capabilities — all tailored to each institution that we serve. Through our unique commitment to introducing innovative solutions for colleges and universities and maintaining unparalleled service and support, we aim to enhance the experiences and value we offer to customers while helping our partner institutions achieve their highest-priority goals.

For more information about Barnes & Noble College’s innovative retail solutions, visit https://www.bncollege.com/retail-services.

ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services, academic solutions, wholesale capabilities and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty and institutions as they make tomorrow a better and smarter world. For more information, visit www.bned.com.