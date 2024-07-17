Amentum Secures $145 Million Contract for UC-35D Aircraft Fleet Modernization and Maintenance

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amentum was awarded a $145 million contract to provide complete system maintenance and modernization solutions for the U.S. Marine Corps’ UC-35D aircraft fleet. Leveraging advanced technologies and best practices, the company will provide life-cycle transport aircraft system modernization, integration, logistical and operational solutions, as well as engineering and technical services.

"Showcasing our unparalleled expertise in ensuring readiness for complex, no-fail missions solidifies us as the premier partner for the U.S. Marine Corps, particularly in their mission-critical operations involving the rapid movement of personnel and cargo, as well as urgent medical evacuations," stated Dr. Karl Spinnenweber, President of the Critical Missions Group. "Our solutions-based, technology-supported approach to aircraft readiness is a key differentiator in consistently exceeding our customers’ stringent requirements."

Under this contract, Amentum performs performance-based life-cycle services including sustainment, modernization, engineering, and logistics for a combined fleet of ten UC-35D aircraft across five sites, domestically and internationally, executing global missions.

Amentum enhances the Marine Corps transport mission through advanced technology applications. This includes the use of our proprietary Augmented Reality Remote Expert™ and MerlinMX™ predictive analytics. These cutting-edge technologies, such as augmented reality headsets, enable real-time connection between on-site personnel and off-site subject matter experts, including engineers, safety specialists, program management offices, and other government contacts.

"Amentum is unwavering in its commitment to developing and applying advanced technologies to continually enhance our system maintenance and modernization services," said Joe Kelly, Senior Vice President of Sustainment Analytics and Aviation Solutions. "We are dedicated to being a crucial partner to the U.S. Marine Corps, ensuring they meet all operational demands in this challenging mission."

The hybrid firm-fixed price contract will begin June 2024, comprised of one base year and four one-year options, contracted through the U.S. Navy, Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Tactical Airlift Program Office (PMA-207).

