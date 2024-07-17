AM Best to Sponsor, Exhibit and Speak at Vermont Captive Insurance Association’s Annual Conference

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best will participate in sessions on trends affecting the captive insurance industry at the 2024 Vermont Captive Insurance Association’s (VCIA) Annual Conference. AM Best also will participate in other capacities, including as a platinum sponsor of the event. The VCIA conference takes place Aug. 12-15, 2024.

AM Best Director Dan Teclaw will participate in a panel session titled “ Is Cyber Coverage Right for Your Captive?” The discussion will center on cyber market conditions and discuss the rationale for including cyber coverage in a captive. The session is scheduled for 1:15 p.m.-2:15 p.m. (EDT) on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

On Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m. (EDT), Chul Lee, senior financial analyst, AM Best, will participate in a panel discussion titled “Unlocking the Power of Captive Benchmarking.” The presentation will explore the basics of captive benchmarking, including how a captive can compare its financial ratios, coverage and growth rates against their peers in various industries.

This marks the 24th year that AM Best has sponsored the VCIA conference, which offers a multitude of seminars focused on captive insurance trends and networking opportunities. On Monday, Aug. 12, Todd Burrows, senior account manager, Business Development, AM Best, will participate in an introductory workshop designed to provide a foundational understanding of the captive insurance landscape. The discussion, titled, “ Captive Immersion: Feeling Puzzled? Let’s Piece It,” is scheduled for 1 p.m. (EDT).

The conference will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Burlington, VT; AM Best will be on site exhibiting at booth No. 32 at the DoubleTree Exhibition Hall. In addition, AM BestTV will be on site conducting executive interviews from the conference. Look for the VCIA-related playlist during the conference under the “Event Coverage 2024” tab at www.ambest.tv. For more information about the VCIA’s event, please visit the conference overview and agenda.

AM Best remains the leading rating agency of alternative risk transfer entities, with more than 200 such vehicles rated in the United States and throughout the world. For current Best’s Credit Ratings and independent data on the captive and alternative risk transfer insurance market, please visit www.ambest.com/captive.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

