AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Cincinnati Equitable Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to Cincinnati Equitable Insurance Company (Cincinnati Equitable) (Cincinnati, OH). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Cincinnati Equitable’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, very limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The company will be used to distribute farm and country estate business within the state of Pennsylvania. It is expected to begin writing business in 2024 and will offer out-of-state premium distribution for Michigan Farm Bureau Group. A quota share agreement is in place to ensure that all insurance risk is transported out of this entity. The company’s risk and operational responsibilities will be handled by Michigan Farm Bureau Group and MMG Insurance Company.

