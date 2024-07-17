Kurita America and Solugen to Develop New Carbon-Negative Products for industrial Water Treatment

Members of Kurita America and Solugen teams at the groundbreaking event for Solugen's Bioforge Marshall in Marshall, MN, where innovative products supporting this collaboration will be produced. (Photo: Business Wire)

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kurita America, part of the Kurita Group, a leading global provider of industrial water treatment solutions, today announced a collaboration with Solugen, a bio-based chemical manufacturer, to develop a suite of new carbon-negative water treatment products. These innovative solutions will introduce high-performing, bio-based substitutes to phosphorus and other petroleum derived additives currently on the market.

“We are very excited to expand our partnership with Solugen to create innovative technologies that tackle many of the challenges of traditional water treatment programs,” said Mike Mowbray, senior vice president of the Marketing and Technology Group for Kurita America. “This collaboration will significantly enhance our existing CSV (creating shared value) business that helps customers achieve sustainability goals.”

Kurita’s CSV business, one of the company’s fastest growing segments, focuses on products, technologies, and business models that save water, reduce CO2 emissions, and minimize industrial waste while improving plant productivity for customers. One of the recently developed product lines is the Tower NG series of cooling products, which replaces most of the traditional water treatment chemistries with a combination of the latest polymer technology and Solugen’s proprietary biodegradable corrosion inhibitor. By leveraging innovative bio-based solutions, the Tower NG series eliminates the dependence on traditional organo-phosphonates while providing equivalent or better results for deposit and corrosion control.

“Kurita’s shared vision for driving sustainability through innovative solutions makes them an ideal partner for expanding the use of Solugen’s carbon-negative products,” said Gaurab Chakrabarti, chief executive officer of Solugen. “We look forward to the collective impact we will have in providing the water treatment industry with decarbonized solutions that don’t sacrifice on performance.”

About Kurita

Established in 1949, the Kurita Group is one of the largest water treatment providers in the world with approximately 8000 employees located across 35 countries and R&D centers in Japan, Germany, and Singapore. Kurita is dedicated to creating shared value for customers and society through the development of sustainable business practices and technologies. For more information about Kurita America visit https://www.kuritaamerica.com. For more information about the Kurita Group visit https://www.kurita.co.jp/english/.

About Solugen

Solugen’s novel chemienzymatic manufacturing process converts dextrose (corn sugar) into chemicals traditionally derived from fossil fuels. The Houston-based company recently broke ground on a new 500,000 sf biomanufacturing facility in Marshall, Minnesota, which will produce the innovative products to support this collaboration. For more information about Solugen visit www.Solugen.com. For media inquiries, please contact media@solugen.com.