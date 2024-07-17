ParkSwift NA Announces Partnership with SpecifAI Parking to Sell, Implement, and Service Its Industry-Leading Parking Intelligence Platform Throughout North America

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParkSwift North America today announced a partnership with SpecifAI Parking, becoming their sales, implementation, and servicing representative across North America. Based in The Netherlands, SpecifAI Parking is a leading provider of parking intelligence, providing essential operations and financial data to parking organizations, owners, and operators. ParkSwift NA is an innovative technology company that delivers multi-tech solutions that parking owners and operators need to meet their unique needs.

“We are excited to be partnering with SpecifAI Parking,” said Brent Van Loggerenberg, ParkSwift NA’s Managing Partner. “Having access to timely, accurate data is essential for operating parking facilities in the 2020s, and the Parking Intelligence Platform is the parking industry’s most accurate, timely, and intuitive source of valuable parking data. Parking owners and operators across North America are going to love this platform.”

SpecifAI Parking designed their Parking Intelligence Platform as an all-in-one tool to simplify parking management and increase profits. The platform consolidates data from numerous sources, including parking facilities, payment systems, and pre-booking systems via a secure, centralized repository. This data can help parking owners and operators manage their facilities more efficiently, allocate financial and staff resources more effectively, and maximize revenue.

About SpecifAI Parking

SpecifAI Parking is a leading provider of parking intelligence. Their platform performs real-time monitoring and predictive analytics to provide essential operations and financial data to parking owners and operators, and it can be seamlessly integrated with all PARCS and other parking technologies. SpecifAI Parking can be found online at http://specifai-parking.com.

About ParkSwift North America

ParkSwift North America is rewriting the rules when it comes to delivering parking technologies. The company’s pioneering approach to creating systems comprised of complementary technologies makes automating parking garages and lots simpler, more effective, and more affordable. Each parking technology system is custom designed to meet the unique needs of an individual parking facility. ParkSwift North America can be found online at http://parkswiftna.com/.