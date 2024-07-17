Mauna Kea Technologies: Half-year Liquidity Contract Statement for H1 2024 With the Brokerage Firm Gilbert Dupont

PARIS--()--Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract between the company MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES (Paris:ALMKT) and the brokerage firm Gilbert Dupont, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 28, 2024:

  • Number of shares: 84,591 shares
  • Cash balance: €19,043.09

Over the first half of 2024, it has been negotiated a total of:

BUY SIDE

1,235,144 shares

€525,152.74

2,086 transactions

SELL SIDE

1,202,041 shares

€508,303.40

1,875 transactions

As a reminder, on the half-year statement on December 29, 2023, the following resources were held in the liquidity account:

  • Number of shares: 51,488 shares
  • Cash balance: €35,895.44

It is recalled that upon the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources were made available:

  • Number of shares: 7,558 shares
  • Cash balance: €277,913.78

***

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that manufactures and sells Cellvizio®, the real-time in vivo cellular imaging platform. This technology uniquely delivers in vivo cellular visualization which enables physicians to monitor the progression of disease over time, assess point-in-time reactions as they happen in real time, classify indeterminate areas of concern, and guide surgical interventions. The Cellvizio® platform is used globally across a wide range of medical specialties and is making a transformative change in the way physicians diagnose and treat patients. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Mauna Kea Technologies and its business. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Mauna Kea Technologies' financial condition, business, strategies, plans and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. Mauna Kea Technologies believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, no assurance can be given that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in Chapter 2 of Mauna Kea Technologies' 2023 Annual Report filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 30, 2024, which is available on the Company's website (www.maunakeatech.fr), as well as the risks associated with changes in economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks that are unknown to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not currently consider material. The occurrence of some or all of these risks could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Mauna Kea Technologies to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe for, shares of Mauna Kea Technologies in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The distribution of this press release may be restricted in certain jurisdictions by local law. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to comply with all local regulations applicable to this document.

APPENDIX – H1 2024

 

Buy side

Sell side

 

Number of transactions

Number of shares

Trade volume
in EUR

Number of transactions

Number of shares

Trade volume

in EUR

TOTAL

2,086

1,235,144

525,152.74

1,875

1,202,041

508,303.40

02/01/2024

7

7800

3704,03

7

8025

3790,82

03/01/2024

39

37616

17760,59

10

5235

2495,54

04/01/2024

29

8002

3690

18

9403

4410,76

05/01/2024

22

23002

10641,75

21

13002

5976,81

08/01/2024

5

668

304,81

12

3010

1381,76

09/01/2024

30

6546

2994,66

21

11888

5506,99

10/01/2024

5

1450

672,55

22

5060

2350,84

11/01/2024

21

7998

3707,93

0

0

0

12/01/2024

3

1091

499,08

8

1974

907,91

15/01/2024

12

4888

2224,29

13

3664

1695,33

16/01/2024

7

7583

3468,24

19

14722

6799,49

17/01/2024

15

6647

3033,13

29

16807

7795,06

18/01/2024

13

13043

5984,65

2

516

232,72

19/01/2024

9

6134

2764,83

4

4569

2058,97

22/01/2024

10

15369

6933,63

11

16637

7557,19

23/01/2024

5

2814

1355,85

58

37633

17870,1

24/01/2024

40

24402

11859,83

18

17810

8680,89

25/01/2024

6

6917

3321,29

8

4527

2178,74

26/01/2024

23

21161

10301,9

14

10883

5433,28

29/01/2024

41

19992

9389,27

6

3778

1735,3

30/01/2024

17

3800

1728,09

20

22356

10331,66

31/01/2024

27

14791

6809,25

13

10714

4900,98

01/02/2024

10

13248

6322,35

40

36890

17280,32

02/02/2024

33

25202

11868,85

8

3900

1899,55

05/02/2024

13

6761

3065,3

8

5648

2584,12

06/02/2024

16

6753

3078,87

9

5105

2355,38

07/02/2024

9

7896

3620,05

20

12845

5870,13

08/02/2024

9

13043

6097,4

18

20758

9683,29

09/02/2024

6

6285

2953,95

2

1504

708,51

12/02/2024

18

25337

11815,3

9

5236

2444,17

13/02/2024

19

14136

6548,47

10

4286

1978,18

14/02/2024

20

5740

2617,28

10

3771

1708,66

15/02/2024

47

6436

2861,66

13

1406

623,51

16/02/2024

22

10052

4381,32

7

5683

2499,43

19/02/2024

4

1659

713,41

6

8000

3444,55

20/02/2024

15

4922

2110,02

8

1855

795,7

21/02/2024

21

10545

4434,93

12

9544

4037,16

22/02/2024

26

17572

7341,95

20

17200

7176,29

23/02/2024

6

1681

707,7

48

22408

9620,86

26/02/2024

9

3884

1696,19

20

8128

3539,76

27/02/2024

14

15508

6772,14

10

18819

8225,92

28/02/2024

18

18221

7997,65

24

24952

10983,46

29/02/2024

43

24078

10500,15

1

400

173,8

01/03/2024

31

18090

7840,61

18

9586

4160,78

04/03/2024

28

7498

3159,09

8

7500

3144

05/03/2024

4

3350

1398,76

8

7749

3235,7

06/03/2024

6

3820

1598,64

26

19874

8345,91

07/03/2024

38

29303

12738,51

43

30163

13297,8

08/03/2024

51

14009

5956,89

41

11796

5041,15

11/03/2024

19

12644

5377,71

11

1583

674,6

12/03/2024

14

4036

1700,64

3

2550

1075,15

13/03/2024

22

6473

2713,24

5

2700

1134,82

14/03/2024

5

9000

3757,5

7

6258

2613,59

15/03/2024

8

15825

6614,33

18

22329

9331,35

18/03/2024

12

9800

4087,07

8

12958

5390,45

19/03/2024

15

9912

4121,09

3

1427

594,31

20/03/2024

31

8215

3382,99

0

0

0

21/03/2024

26

3476

1317,35

29

7889

3007,91

22/03/2024

26

2736

1026,74

8

5484

2108,5

25/03/2024

11

2497

903,56

9

4357

1582,62

26/03/2024

40

7733

2763,57

30

20038

7203,07

27/03/2024

14

3540

1435,9

86

28593

10922,33

28/03/2024

20

2309

996,43

26

7044

3103,81

02/04/2024

32

17320

7098,14

7

4000

1721

03/04/2024

8

2685

1086,16

13

4884

1993,6

04/04/2024

14

7533

3075,08

12

2508

1029,38

05/04/2024

20

9024

3667,03

4

3097

1266,16

08/04/2024

19

6679

2674,86

3

1138

459,31

09/04/2024

9

2952

1173,16

25

15429

6201,01

10/04/2024

20

18989

7552,6

8

3332

1324,79

11/04/2024

17

13901

5556,57

21

20793

8308,13

12/04/2024

30

22444

9019,16

15

7172

2847,3

15/04/2024

18

6082

2381,79

5

1620

637,82

16/04/2024

5

3765

1470,53

2

550

215,85

17/04/2024

4

1111

433,29

3

1000

394

18/04/2024

12

3922

1549,42

21

22483

8943,91

19/04/2024

13

6004

2348,43

1

9

3,52

22/04/2024

7

3521

1367,15

10

3371

1317,48

23/04/2024

33

8188

3119,31

9

7500

2886,03

24/04/2024

12

8505

3227,65

14

5008

1912,27

25/04/2024

11

3227

1225,66

13

26680

10162,21

26/04/2024

18

21480

8292,29

48

33269

13011,95

29/04/2024

15

15497

6016,93

7

6044

2357,14

30/04/2024

6

4924

1979,96

21

11378

4465,98

02/05/2024

15

22677

9082,89

12

13290

5362,98

03/05/2024

15

15498

6183,79

14

16983

6790,3

06/05/2024

17

5083

2025,25

4

3199

1276,85

07/05/2024

0

0

0

20

15414

6186,38

08/05/2024

2

1100

445,7

9

3702

1511,29

09/05/2024

3

2060

838,98

12

5120

2120,28

10/05/2024

12

5700

2320,65

10

2767

1133,37

13/05/2024

11

5047

2051,35

9

3070

1253,46

14/05/2024

16

21344

8701,11

18

23285

9482,47

15/05/2024

19

14544

5926,91

6

2427

989,69

16/05/2024

5

1894

768,75

18

15290

6256,7

17/05/2024

15

12597

5099,8

7

5704

2299,04

20/05/2024

20

14312

5760,25

12

3771

1514,71

21/05/2024

21

14856

5880,02

8

1853

724,45

22/05/2024

9

5792

2251,08

15

9840

3855,53

23/05/2024

22

15155

5941,67

13

14716

5756,98

24/05/2024

10

8553

3343,56

5

12931

5063,58

27/05/2024

9

7658

2991,61

5

5932

2322,38

28/05/2024

11

10627

4364,04

34

31710

12632,82

29/05/2024

15

17497

7103,4

12

5740

2335,73

30/05/2024

0

0

0

31

20837

8511,95

31/05/2024

10

5128

2164,81

20

9590

4070,07

03/06/2024

9

3640

1585,37

17

3949

1725,96

04/06/2024

26

10302

4433,42

14

5856

2543,01

05/06/2024

14

6680

2860,16

31

9409

4096,08

06/06/2024

13

7055

3010,39

4

3200

1379,7

07/06/2024

14

7476

3339,5

23

8520

3944,23

10/06/2024

17

9265

3930,93

16

7696

3294,5

11/06/2024

31

10897

4483,62

9

1562

648,74

12/06/2024

16

6451

2583,8

21

9709

3914,86

13/06/2024

33

11313

4509,72

13

6466

2594,04

14/06/2024

21

12611

5023,62

18

9825

4025,52

17/06/2024

14

7000

2606,49

2

850

315,8

18/06/2024

0

0

0

19

11180

4201,84

19/06/2024

9

5190

1959,26

24

7215

2757,69

20/06/2024

20

12081

4573,26

7

3994

1518,1

21/06/2024

11

2734

1034,8

12

5850

2238,52

24/06/2024

6

6588

2520,66

13

11099

4253,95

25/06/2024

10

11740

4528,07

11

8462

3276,87

26/06/2024

7

15464

6043,29

19

19008

7418,01

27/06/2024

20

24664

9621,16

5

3774

1475,01

28/06/2024

30

14179

5399,22

17

5552

2079,38

 

Contacts

Mauna Kea Technologies
investors@maunakeatech.com

NewCap - Investor Relations
Aurélie Manavarere / Thomas Grojean
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
maunakea@newcap.eu

