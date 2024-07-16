TA Realty and EdgeConneX® to Develop 324 MW Hyperscale Campus in Atlanta, GA

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TA Realty LLC (TA Realty), a provider of real estate investment management services, and EdgeConneX, a global provider of data center solutions, announce today the joint development of a 324MW hyperscale data center campus in Atlanta, GA.

In addition to acquiring the site, TA Realty, through its dedicated hyperscale development arm TA Digital Group LLC (TA Digital Group), will manage power procurement and secure all necessary utilities, zoning approvals, permits, and entitlements, addressing the complexities and challenges inherent in these processes. EdgeConneX will bring its comprehensive experience in designing, building and operating data centers. By combining their respective expertise, both companies will aim to ensure the successful delivery of this project with the goal of bringing the site live on time and on budget. This collaborative effort brings together the strengths of each company, in an effort to provide a comprehensive and efficient data center development process from inception to completion that is optimized for hyperscale customer requirements.

TA Realty's extensive background in real estate and its power-first approach to data centers are enhanced by its rich legacy in the Atlanta market, coupled with its broad presence in other Tier 1 markets. Positioned strategically in a key Atlanta sub-market, this location serves as a crucial element in the company's broader plan to develop large-scale data center complexes in major metropolitan areas. This initiative also highlights TA Digital Group's dedication to sustainable development and proactive community involvement. Through that dedication and by harnessing the existing resources and infrastructure of Atlanta, TA Realty aims to not only ensure the enduring value of its assets but also foster a positive social impact.

Leveraging a foundation of innovation, EdgeConneX drives the future of data centers by enabling customers to achieve their vision with customized, build-to-suit data center solutions on a global scale. Headquartered in Northern Virginia, Singapore, and Amsterdam, EdgeConneX builds infrastructure solutions where, how and when customers need data center capacity, delivering capacity for content, cloud and AI service providers. With over 80 data centers across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America, EdgeConneX delivers hyperlocal to hyperscale to hyperdense data center solutions globally and sustainably.

Construction is set to commence later this year, with the first phase of the data center campus expected to be operational by 2026. This development supports the growing demands for low latency, high-performance computing driven by advancements in AI, cloud services, and other emerging technologies. As businesses increasingly rely on these technologies, the need for resilient and scalable digital infrastructure continues to rise, making this project an essential component of the region's digital growth.

About TA Realty

Founded in 1982, TA Realty is an experienced and established real estate investment management firm. The Firm is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Newport Beach, California, Dallas, Texas and San Francisco, California. Since its inception, through March 31, 2024, TA Realty has acquired, invested and/or managed approximately $42 billion of real estate assets through core, core plus and value-add strategies and customized separate/advisory accounts. TA Realty’s investment philosophy focuses on creating diversified real estate portfolios that aim to generate strong cash flow, receive intensive asset management, and seek to achieve long-term value creation. For four decades, TA Realty has maintained this philosophy through multiple real estate and economic cycles, a strength recognized by pension funds, endowments, foundations, and high-net-worth individuals. For more information, please visit www.tarealty.com.

About EdgeConneX

Backed by EQT Infrastructure, part of the global investment organization EQT, EdgeConneX provides a full range of sustainable data center solutions worldwide. We work closely with our customers to offer choices in location, scale, and type of facility, from Build-to-Suit to Build-to-Density. EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere, and any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries, including Cloud, AI, Content, Networks, and more. With a mission predicated on taking care of our customers, our people, and our planet, EdgeConneX strives to Empower Your Edge. For more information, please visit edgeconnex.com.