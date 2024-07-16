Clearco Partners With Boundless to Remove Barriers to Working Capital Access for Ecommerce Brands

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearco, an ecommerce Invoice Funding solution and Boundless, a capital marketplace for small-and-medium-sized businesses, today announces a strategic partnership to transform access to working capital for ecommerce brands. Clearco will offer businesses outside their core target direct access to Boundless’s marketplace. Boundless will connect ecommerce brands to Clearco to secure funding in as little as 24 hours.

Ecommerce brands, especially small-and-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), struggle to source traditional means of financing or lending for their business. Alternative working capital or funding providers are necessary to support this emerging, high-growth sector of the United States’ economy. Clearco not only offers such businesses this critical funding but does so without requiring collateral or personal guarantees or diluting founders’ ownership.

“Clearco’s Invoice Funding enables ecommerce brands to fund inventory, marketing spend, and other bills that must be paid in advance of seeing returns from such investments,” states Andrew Curtis, CEO of Clearco. “By partnering with Boundless, we can further their mission of helping businesses access capital solutions.”

Boundless has built a powerful marketplace that mitigates transparency challenges in the funding process for SMEs. Boundless partners with hundreds of lenders, financiers, and funding providers to match businesses with the most accurate capital solution. Adding Clearco to their marketplace provides a much-needed working capital provider specific to their ecommerce customer-base.

“Boundless is dedicated to reducing the barriers associated with sourcing financing, lending, or funding opportunities for all small-and-medium-sized businesses,” notes Kyle Rector, President and Co-Founder of Boundless. “Clearco’s Invoice Funding allows for a fast, non-dilutive working capital solution that will serve our ecommerce market well.”

Together, Clearco and Boundless seek to drive a highly efficient funding process for businesses in the U.S. and empower these companies to re-invest in growth.

About Clearco

Clearco is the non-dilutive working capital solution for ecommerce businesses in the United States. Clearco’s unique Invoice Funding product allows businesses to access the funding they need against invoices and receipts pertaining to inventory, marketing expenses, shipping, logistics, tax bills, and more. Clearco offers capped weekly payments and is non-dilutive and does not take collateral or personal guarantees. Founded in 2015, Clearco has funded more than 10,000 businesses with $2.5B invested. For more information, visit clear.co.

About Boundless

Boundless transforms the fundraising journey for growth-driven companies by offering an innovative platform that streamlines the entire funding process. Search, filter, and match with over 100+ lending partners to find the best fit. Take the stress out of raising capital. Get started with Boundless today. For more information, visit getboundless.ai.