Dove Men+Care Announce Toronto Raptors Head Coach Darko Rajaković As New Chief Care Officer

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dove Men+Care is proud to announce its partnership with Toronto Raptors Head Coach Darko Rajaković, naming him as their first Chief Care Officer (CCO). This collaboration marks the beginning of an inspirational conversation around care in 2024, highlighting the commitment from Dove Men+Care to adding care where it’s most needed.

As the Chief Care Officer, Coach Darko will spearhead initiatives that spotlight acts of care in sports and beyond. By developing and promoting content that showcases stories of compassion, generosity, and community sport, Coach Darko will aim to foster a culture where care is not only acknowledged, but also actively promoted. Coach Darko’s involvement will also extend into the community through mentorship programs, inspiring young athletes and fans to engage in acts of kindness and support for one another.

“ Our mission at Dove Men+Care has always been to bring superior care to men’s grooming and showcasing that an extra touch of care makes all the difference,” says Divya Singh, Head of Personal Care, Unilever Canada. “ By partnering with Coach Darko, we are extending our commitment to care beyond skin and hair, into the heart of the sports community.”

Coach Darko’s dedication to care extends beyond his professional commitments. As a beloved leader among Raptors fans, Coach Darko has consistently demonstrated his passion for the game and his players. This partnership with Dove Men+Care amplifies the care he already brings to the Raptors and the broader sports community.

“ I am honored to be named first Chief Care Officer for Dove Men+Care, and to share the message that care and compassion have a place in sports and beyond,” says Toronto Raptors Head Coach Darko Rajaković. “ Together, we look forward to celebrating assists on and off the court, and uplifting community members whose acts of kindness define teamwork and sportsmanship.”

Coach Darko’s role as Chief Care Officer will involve a dynamic series of content designed to highlight acts of care within the sports world. The content series, launching this summer, will showcase Coach Darko’s journey as he discovers and celebrates individuals who bring care into the lives of others through basketball. From recognizing community heroes to highlighting those that impacted his career, Coach Darko will shine a spotlight on stories of compassion and kindness.

The partnership also includes interactive contests that allow fans to share their own stories of care and compassion. These stories will be featured across Toronto Raptors and Dove Men+Care’s platforms.

Dove Men+Care recognizes the significant role sports play in society and aims to leverage this partnership to create a lasting impact. By uplifting and celebrating the care Coach Darko already demonstrates, Dove Men+Care seeks to inspire fans to join this movement, fostering a community where care is at the forefront.

