Lifeline Ambulance Saves $460,000 and Cuts Attrition by 58% with Blink’s Employee Engagement Super-App

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blink, the leading employee engagement super-app, today announced Lifeline Ambulance has successfully reduced operational costs by $460,000 and attrition by 58% using Blink’s employee engagement platform.

Lifeline Ambulance, a company with 22 locations and approximately 500 employees, provides critical emergency medical services and patient transport. When faced with high operational costs, communication inefficiencies, and an extraordinarily high frontline turnover rate of 100% per year, Lifeline looked for a solution to address these challenges.

Danielle Thomas, COO at Lifeline, had successfully used Blink at a previous company and recognized its potential to address Lifeline's challenges. Blink's employee engagement super-app unifies communications and brings news and information, employee surveys, secure chat, shift bids, paystubs, and more into a single, seamless interface. This allows frontline workers access everything they need in one place, while providing managers with the tools to enhance engagement, productivity, and retention.

By implementing Blink, Lifeline has streamlined communication processes, improved transparency, and enhanced resource accessibility across all levels of the organization. In addition, the platform’s analytics capabilities allow Lifeline’s management team to monitor employee behavior, identify trends, and address potential issues before they escalate. These improvements have led to significant cost reductions and a substantial decrease in employee attrition while encouraging a more engaged and satisfied workforce.

“Integrating Blink into our daily operations has streamlined our communication processes and improved transparency across all levels of the organization,” said Danielle Thomas, COO at Lifeline. "This has contributed to a significant reduction in our operational costs and dramatically decreased our employee attrition rate. Our staff feels more informed, valued, and connected, which has been instrumental in retaining talent and reducing the need for new hires.”

“We are thrilled to see Lifeline Ambulance achieve such remarkable results with Blink,” said Sean Nolan, CEO and co-founder of Blink. “The company’s ability to significantly reduce costs and improve employee retention demonstrates the power of effective engagement and communication. Blink is committed to providing solutions that empower organizations to overcome challenges and enhance operational efficiency.”

Lifeline’s cost savings were achieved through several key features of Blink’s super-app, which replaced traditional email systems and enhanced internal communication and resource accessibility. Lifeline estimated savings of approximately $460,000 due to the efficiencies gained from using Blink. The platform’s user-friendly interface and comprehensive resource hub make it easier for employees to access vital information and stay engaged with company updates and policies.

About Blink

Blink is a provider of a leading super-app designed for frontline organizations. The company aims to revolutionize employee work life by bridging the digital divide between deskless and desk-based employees, enabling effective communication and engagement in distributed organizations. Blink is used by industry-leading companies, including RATPDev, Elara Caring, and Domino’s. Each user opens the app an average of seven times a day, helping lower frontline attrition by up to 25%. Founded in 2015 and with offices in London, Boston, and Sydney, Blink is a Leader in the G2 Grid® for Best Employee Engagement Software. Visit Joinblink.com for more information and follow on LinkedIn and X.