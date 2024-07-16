KAID Health and Park Medical Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Coding Accuracy, Efficiency and Care Quality

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KAID Health and Park Medical Centers (PMC) are excited to announce a strategic partnership. KAID Health’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) and medical coders are supporting Park clinicians in better delivering the high-quality, empathetic care that PMC is known for throughout the metro-Detroit area. With KAID Health, all data in Park’s electronic medical record (EMR) will support billing accuracy and ensure care quality data is appropriately monitored, while streamlining administrative workflows.

KAID Health's technology, including the Whole Chart Analysis™ platform and PRIDE module, is used by provider organizations across the US to unlock critical data in their electronic medical records systems. KAID’s secure, safe, equitable application of AI means care providers and the staff that support them have the right information readily available to them when they most need it. Unlike encounter-centric coding solutions, KAID Health uses all current and past data to inform its analytics. More than technology, KAID Health’s Coding Services Group uses this technology to ensure medical coding accuracy and completeness.

“We are very pleased with KAID’s performance in helping us meet our quality and coding goals,” said, Jeffrey Brown, CEO of Park Medical Centers.

“KAID Health’s mission has always been to use data to improve medical coding, healthcare operations and clinical care. We are humbled by the opportunity to help Park Medical Centers serve the people of Michigan,” said Kevin Agatstein, CEO of KAID Health. “New technologies alone do not make patients better, but they can help those trusted front-line care givers and staff in ever more valuable ways.”

The initial deployment went live in early June. It is already creating quantifiable efficiencies.

About Park Medical Centers: Park Medical Centers is a trusted family medicine and internal medicine provider and employer of choice in each of the communities we serve. For over 60 years, our mission has been and continues to be to exceed expectations for patient care and overall patient experience. Currently, we have 10 medical offices with almost 100 team members, including 20+ medical providers, located throughout the Michigan counties of Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb. We continue to expand to improve the health of more people.

About KAID Health: KAID Health makes care delivery more efficient, effective, and profitable for providers, their payers, and their accountable care organization partners. Its Whole Chart Analysis™ platform extracts all relevant data from electronic medical records, including structured data and texts. The platform identifies the patient care interventions needed for providers to achieve their clinical, financial, or operational objectives. In parallel, KAID Health gives payers a comprehensive overview of members’ health situations by combining claims and EMR data. Leading providers, health systems, academic medical centers, and payers use KAID Health’s technology to automate workflows, including coding, quality measurement, prior authorization support, and preoperative assessment.