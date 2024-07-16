Take Me Fishing™ Partners With Sustainable Fashion Brand Rentrayage to Launch Second Catch Collection

Women who fish have significantly greater confidence than women who don’t. Join Take Me Fishing to inspire new confidence on the water through Second Catch Collection.

Women who fish have significantly greater confidence than women who don’t. Join Take Me Fishing to inspire new confidence on the water through Second Catch Collection.

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Take Me Fishing™, a national brand from the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF), has partnered with Rentrayage to launch Second Catch Collection, a fishing-inspired line of clothing that represents the confidence-building power of time spent on the water.

Inspired by research showing that fishing can help women build confidence, Second Catch Collection encourages women across the U.S. to send in old items of clothing that no longer bring them confidence. The donated items are being upcycled into new outfits by Rentrayage in a process of renewal meant to inspire the next generation of women to find their best selves on the water.

“We are committed to helping more women discover the confidence, self-esteem and determination time spent on the water can bring,” said RBFF senior director of consumer marketing and communications Rachel Piacenza. “Our partner Rentrayage shares our enthusiasm for building women’s confidence and has a strong commitment to sustainability, and we can’t wait to see the pieces they create inspire more women and girls to try fishing.”

Second Catch Collection will be unveiled in August 2024 and showcased on Take Me Fishing’s social channels and at takemefishing.org/second-catch-collection. After the collection is unveiled, the pieces will be donated to the Lower Eastside Girls Club in New York City.

“Rentrayage was born out of the concept of reimagining what has already existed and creating beauty and value, new shapes, new forms, new styles from what has been discarded,” said Rentrayage founder and creative director Erin Beatty. “We regenerate and renew every day, so having the opportunity to apply that to fishing pieces that can help women and girls gain confidence in the outdoors was a new and exciting opportunity for us.”

Second Catch Collection supports Take Me Fishing’s Find Your Best Self on the Water campaign. This campaign was inspired by research conducted by Take Me Fishing in partnership with Ipsos, which found that women who fish have significantly greater grit, confidence and self-esteem than women who don’t. According to the 2024 Special Report on Fishing, 2023 saw the highest number of female fishing participants ever recorded at 21.3 million. At the same time, women’s participation in fishing still lags behind their male counterparts, with only 37% of anglers being female.

To donate clothing or learn more about Second Catch Collection, visit takemefishing.org/second-catch-collection.

ABOUT RBFF

RBFF is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to increase recreational angling and boating participation, thereby protecting and restoring the nation’s aquatic natural resources. To help recruit, retain and reactivate participants, RBFF developed the award-winning Take Me Fishing™ campaign to build awareness of boating, fishing and conservation and to educate people about the benefits of participation.

The campaign websites feature how-to videos and an interactive state-by-state map that allows visitors to find local boating and fishing spots, helping boaters and anglers of all ages and experience levels learn, plan and equip for a successful day on the water.

RBFF also offers its industry stakeholders many tools, including a Fishing License & Boat Registration Plugin to connect their customers with the information they need in just one click, and an embeddable Places to Fish & Boat Map to help customers discover places to fish and boat near them.