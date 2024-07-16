Vertiv and ZincFive Collaborate to Deliver Safe and Reliable Nickel-Zinc Battery Energy Storage for Data Center UPS in North America and EMEA

WESTERVILLE, Ohio & PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, and ZincFive®, the world leader in nickel-zinc (NiZn) battery-based solutions for immediate power applications, today announced that Vertiv will add the ZincFive BC Series uninterruptible power supply (UPS) Battery Cabinets to its portfolio of battery systems available for data center backup power. The safe and recyclable nickel-zinc batteries are compatible with select large and medium Vertiv™ UPS, including the recently launched Vertiv™ Trinergy, systems as a source of backup energy storage, complementing the company’s commitment to enable customers to minimize the environmental footprint of their data center sites. The ZincFive BC Series UPS Battery Cabinets are now available from Vertiv in North America and Europe, Middle East and Africa.

ZincFive’s BC Series UPS Battery Cabinets are the first nickel-zinc battery energy storage solution with backward and forward compatibility with megawatt class UPS. The BC Series offers the smallest footprint in the industry compared to VRLA and Lithium-Ion, and minimal maintenance requirements. The NiZn chemistry provides reliable operation, with the battery strings remaining conductive, even with weak or depleted cells. In addition, according to a study performed by Boundless Impact and commissioned by ZincFive, ZincFive’s NiZn batteries have a significantly lower end-to-end environmental impact than lead-acid and lithium batteries, as validated by expert third-party analysis.

ZincFive's CEO and co-founder, Tim Hysell, emphasized, " Our relentless commitment to innovation shines through our powerful, safe, and reliable nickel-zinc battery technology. The BC Series represents an ideal solution to meet the evolving demands of data centers, both today and in the future. Furthermore, the importance of sustainability in data center backup battery systems is on the rise, aligning perfectly with the shared values of ZincFive, our partners, and our customers. We are dedicated to minimizing carbon emissions and operational expenses without compromising on safety or performance."

“ Vertiv and ZincFive want to enable reliable and efficiently operated data centers around the world, providing greater access to data, with less waste and greater energy efficiency,” said Vertiv senior director of Energy Storage, Milind Paranjape. “ Vertiv has already deployed the ZincFive product at several sites for major data center companies.”

Paranjape also said the technology is an excellent solution for customers faced with challenges with local Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs) regarding National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards and the International Fire Code (IFC).

For additional information on ZincFive BC Series UPS Battery Cabinets and compatibility with Vertiv™ UPS systems, contact your local Vertiv sales representative or visit Vertiv.com.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Currently headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About ZincFive, Inc.

ZincFive is the world leader in innovation and delivery of nickel-zinc batteries and immediate power solutions. Supported by an impressive portfolio of international patents, ZincFive technology harnesses The Power of Good Chemistry™ to propel the world forward. ZincFive technology leverages the safety and sustainability of nickel-zinc chemistry to provide unparalleled high power density and performance for mission critical applications. ZincFive is a privately held company based in Tualatin, Oregon. For more information, visit www.zincfive.com.

