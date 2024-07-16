Bloom Energy and CoreWeave Partner to Revolutionize AI Data Center Power Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE), a global leader in solid oxide fuel cell technology, announced today a strategic partnership with CoreWeave, Inc. This win underscores Bloom’s ability to meet the rising energy demands of the rapidly growing AI sector.

Bloom will deploy its proprietary fuel cells to generate on-site power for CoreWeave at a high-performance data center owned by Chirisa Technology Parks located in Volo, Illinois. The modern data center will allow for high-density deployments with advanced cooling systems, allowing CoreWeave to offer performant and efficient cloud solutions for AI. Bloom’s fuel cells are set to be commissioned in Q3 2025.

“ Bloom Energy is thrilled to have been selected by CoreWeave,” said Aman Joshi, Bloom Energy’s Chief Commercial Officer. “ This validation from CoreWeave, a leader in AI, is a testament to our leading-edge technology and its importance to AI.”

“ We’re proud to partner with Bloom Energy and utilize their industry-leading solid oxide fuel cell technology,” said Brian Venturo, CoreWeave’s Chief Strategy Officer. “ This partnership will allow us to deliver unmatched performance and reliability to our customers while advancing our sustainability objectives.”

With Bloom’s solid oxide fuel cells installed at customer sites around the world, Bloom stands ready to meet the energy requirements of the AI industry globally.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy’s mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world. Bloom Energy’s product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, always-on electric power that is clean, cost-effective, and ideal for microgrid applications. Bloom Energy’s customers include many Fortune 100 companies and leaders in manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, retail, higher education, utilities, and other industries. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will” and “would” or the negative of these words or similar terms or expressions that concern Bloom’s expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations concerning the growth of the AI industry and power use, and the timing of deployment of the Bloom Energy Servers. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties detailed in Bloom’s SEC filings. More information on potential risks and uncertainties that may impact Bloom’s business are set forth in Bloom’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 15, 2024, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on May 9, 2024, as well as subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Bloom assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.