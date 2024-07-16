Generali Health Solutions Selects Modern Health As Exclusive Mental Health Partner

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modern Health, a leading global workplace mental health platform, and Generali Health Solutions GmbH, today are announcing an exclusive partnership. Being a provider of proven effective health programs, Generali Health Solutions GmbH is part of the international Generali Group, one of the largest global insurance and asset management providers. This partnership comes at a time when there is a growing need for workplace mental health support. Depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide, with 12 billion workdays lost to depression and anxiety, translating into an estimated annual £57.4 billion cost to UK organisations. The partnership now enables employers in more than 50 countries to invest in the mental health of their employees, marking a significant step forward in prioritising workplace mental health on a global scale.

“We strongly believe that global equity in mental healthcare has to go beyond access or app translations—it must be embedded into every single aspect of care, mirroring each and every individual and their unique experiences,” comments Alyson Watson, founder and CEO of Modern Health. “We put individuals at the center of their mental health journey, ensuring that mental health care feels as personal as the individual it serves. We have been impressed by Generali’s commitment to their customers, and are honoured to partner to improve the lives of people worldwide with truly global and personalised mental health care, driving the best outcomes for members, whatever their needs or location.”

This collaboration gives employers the opportunity to easily access Modern Health's comprehensive global workplace mental health benefits through Generali Health Solutions. These include one-to-one support from licensed therapists and certified coaches, group community Circles, its industry-first Pathways, crisis support, and an extensive collection of self-serve digital resources for emotional, professional, social, financial, and physical well-being needs—all within a single platform. Modern Health’s innovative and sustainable stepped-care approach provides robust evidence-led support for entire global workforce populations, driving measurable outcomes for all, no matter what they’re going through.

“Our goal is to provide our customers with innovative solutions that promote health and resilience in the workplace and thus increase the productivity of employees,” explains Dr. Markus Homann, Managing Director of Generali Health Solutions. “We know that there is a pressing need for workplace well-being support, and by joining forces with Modern Health, we can easily and seamlessly connect our customers to the best in market global mental health care.”

Visit Modern Health or Generali Health Solutions to learn more.

About Modern Health

Modern Health is a comprehensive global mental health solution offering employees access to one-on-one, group, and self-serve digital resources for their emotional, professional, social, financial, and physical well-being needs — all within a single platform. Whether someone wants to proactively manage stress or treat depression, Modern Health guides people to the right care at the right time.

Modern Health is backed by investors like Kleiner Perkins, Founders Fund, John Doerr, Y Combinator, and Battery Ventures and raised more than $170 million in less than two years, making Modern Health the fastest entirely female-founded company in the U.S. to reach Unicorn status.

About Generali Health Solutions

Generali Health Solutions GmbH (GHS) is part of the international Generali Group. As a provider of demonstrably effective health programs that can be used in companies, insurance companies and other institutions, GHS primarily creates solutions that help employees remain productive and more satisfied. In addition, the aim is to reduce productivity losses and treatment costs caused by illness.