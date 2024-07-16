Inocras and Watchmaker Genomics Announce Strategic Collaboration in Genomic Innovation

SAN DIEGO & BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inocras, a leading innovator in whole genome sequencing and bioinformatics, and Watchmaker Genomics, an expert in genomic tool development for demanding sequencing applications, are thrilled to announce an expansion of their partnership to deliver solutions aimed at accelerating insights for patients and researchers.

Earlier this year, Inocras launched its CancerVision assay, employing target enhanced whole genome sequencing (TE-WGS) for comprehensive analysis of solid tumors. This novel methodology enriches WGS insights with targeted deep sequencing of clinically relevant regions, delivering the breadth of whole genome analysis and the depth required for precise characterization of key oncogenic drivers and actionable mutations. By effectively differentiating between tumor-specific alterations and inherited sequences, the assay significantly increases the accuracy of somatic variant detection across diverse populations – with sensitivity above 99% for both single nucleotide variants (SNVs) and insertions/deletions (indels).

During development, Inocras rigorously tested several library preparation chemistries and ultimately selected the Watchmaker DNA Library Prep Kits with Fragmentation for its high library conversion efficiency, low-bias sequence coverage, and excellent sequence accuracy with challenging formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissues.

“ We’re proud to demonstrate the power of whole genome sequencing and analytics through our diagnostics products. Our collaboration with Watchmaker has been important in driving this innovation, and we are excited to continue our partnership on upcoming laboratory-developed assays,” said Stephanie Ferguson, Inocras’s Chief Clinical Operations Officer. “ Our shared commitment to excellence has been a catalyst for innovation.”

“ We are impressed with Inocras’s sophisticated approach for improving somatic mutation detection accuracy, and we look forward to collaborating on future assays that harness the power of whole genome insights,” said Kerri Stellato, Chief Commercial Officer at Watchmaker.

About Inocras Inc:

Inocras Inc. (formerly Genome Insight, Inc) is a pioneering provider of whole genome sequencing and analytics for cancer and rare diseases. The company is dedicated to unlocking the potential of genomic data to enable precision health for everyone. For more information about Inocras and the company’s services, please visit www.inocras.com or find us on LinkedIn.

About Watchmaker Genomics

Watchmaker Genomics applies advanced enzymology to enable breakthrough applications for the reading, writing, and editing of DNA and RNA. The company combines domain expertise in protein engineering with large-scale enzyme manufacturing to address the demanding quality, performance, and scale requirements of high-growth clinical genomics applications. Watchmaker's product portfolio includes enzymes and kits for next-generation sequencing, synthetic biology, and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.watchmakergenomics.com or find us on LinkedIn.