Confluence expands Style Analytics in Europe with major client wins

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Confluence Technologies, Inc. (“Confluence”), a global technology solutions provider for regulatory, analytics, and investor communications in the investment management industry, today announced further market expansion in Europe with the addition of several new marquee clients, demonstrating the value of the Style Analytics solution.

The new clients include Santander Asset Management UK, Norwegian wealth management firm Formues, private bank and wealth management firm LGT Wealth Management, the UK wealth and asset management firm Rathbones, and the government authority Swedish Fund Selection Agency (FTN). These clients selected Style Analytics for its intuitive and compelling visualization of factor analysis, allowing them to perform manager due diligence and select funds that complement their investment strategies.

“We are proud to have these premier financial services firms choosing the Confluence Style Analytics solution,” said Damian Handzy, Managing Director of Confluence Analytics. “Our market expansion across Europe is a testament to the robustness of our solution for asset managers and fund selectors globally, helping them gain deeper insights into their portfolios to differentiate their investment strategy, manage risk, and perform manager due diligence and peer analysis.”

The Confluence Style Analytics solution pre-calculates exposures on over 130 factors for more than 28,000 funds globally to provide impactful and intuitive visual analyses. Fund managers can leverage the platform to benchmark against competitors, monitor and evaluate risk, and differentiate their investment strategy from prospects. Fund selectors benefit from evaluating managers, finding comparable or alternative investment styles, and assessing style drift.

The addition of these clients reinforces Confluence’s position as a global leader in enterprise data and software solutions for regulatory, analytics, and investor communications.

About Confluence

Confluence is a global leader in enterprise data and software solutions for regulatory, analytics, and investor communications. Our best-of-breed solutions make it easy and fast to create, share, and operationalize mission-critical reporting and actionable insights essential to the investment management industry. Trusted for over 30 years by the largest asset service providers, asset managers, asset owners, and investment consultants worldwide, our global team of regulatory and analytics experts delivers forward-looking innovations and market-leading solutions, adding efficiency, speed, and accuracy to everything we do. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with ~700+ employees across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, South Africa, and Australia, Confluence services over 1,000 clients in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit www.confluence.com.