Oxford University Press Successfully Migrates More than 650 Digital Educational Publications to Aria Billing Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aria Systems, the leader in empowering enterprises to accelerate subscription and usage-based revenue growth, today announced that Oxford University Press (OUP), the world’s largest university press, has implemented Aria Billing Cloud within its Education division, having successfully migrated 651 unique digital publications to the platform. Following its integration with OUP’s SAP S/4HANA instance, Aria is now supporting pricing and subscription billing for all OUP Education client accounts across nine countries.

“Digital transformation continues to be a top priority for OUP, and as a part of this, we have really appreciated Aria’s thorough media and publishing experience and support during the successful implementation of the billing system,” said Stuart Crombie, Group Technology Director, Oxford University Press. “With Aria live and working efficiently within our digital ecosystem, we are now able to manage all digital subscriptions in one place, helping us to meet the content needs of many student and academic institution subscribers around the world.”

OUP publishes thousands of titles each year with products and services sold in over 200 countries and regions worldwide. The Education division provides teaching and educational materials. Aria was selected as part of a companywide digitization effort due in part to the ease and agility with which the company’s cloud billing platform integrates with larger enterprise software systems, like SAP.

“We are excited to have implemented our cloud billing platform for one of the most prestigious and enduring brands in media and publishing,” said Tom Dibble, President & CEO, Aria Systems. “Our ability to easily fit within any back-office technology stack and integrate with larger systems makes Aria Billing Cloud ideal for any digitizing media and publishing company. In addition to delivering enhanced billing capabilities, our industry knowledge, experience, and in-house resources enabled us to help OUP achieve its broader digital transformation goals.”

About Aria Systems:

Aria enables enterprises to automate complex usage and subscription billing in an agile market environment. Aria Billing Cloud is top-rated by leading research firms, and innovative enterprises including Adobe, Comcast, Experian, Subaru, and Telstra depend on Aria to accelerate ideation, become customer centric, and grow recurring revenues. For more information, visit: www.ariasystems.com.

About Oxford University Press:

Oxford University Press (OUP) is a department of the University of Oxford. It furthers the University's objective of excellence in research, scholarship, and education by publishing worldwide. OUP is the world's largest university press with the widest global presence.

It currently publishes thousands of new publications a year, has offices in around fifty countries, and employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide.

It has become familiar to millions through a diverse publishing program that includes scholarly works in all academic disciplines, bibles, music, school and college textbooks, children's books, materials for teaching English as a foreign language, business books, dictionaries and reference books, and academic journals.