KBRA Publishes a Rating for ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s Participation in a Capital Call Facility to InfraVia European Fund V

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA UK (KBRA) publishes the rating assigned to ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s (ABN AMRO) participation in a capital call facility in the form of a replenishable term loan (the "Facility") provided to InfraVia European Fund V. The rating was requested by ABN AMRO as a participating lender in the transaction. On 29 March 2024, KBRA UK (KBRA) assigned an A+ rating and Stable outlook to the Facility on an unpublished basis.

ABN AMRO has committed €325 million to the €1,525 million Facility. The Facility is used for working capital and investment purposes including investments and is due to mature in September 2024. The Lenders have a first priority security interest in the uncalled capital commitments of the Fund, including the right to make capital calls under the finance documents further to the occurrence of an acceleration or a payment default.

InfraVia European Fund V is the fifth vintage in InfraVia Capital Partners' infrastructure strategy. The investment strategy focuses on a range of infrastructure transactions with a focus on mid-market infrastructure projects in the transportation, energy, social infrastructures, utilities and communication sectors and in related services fields, with geographical focus in the Eurozone.

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

