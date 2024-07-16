Florida International Terminal Enhances Operations with Advent eModal’s Community Portal

SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advent eModal (AeM), the world’s largest port community system serving the intermodal supply chain, today announced the successful implementation of its eModal® Community Portal (eCP) at Florida International Terminal (FIT) at Port Everglades. This deployment introduces the advanced PreGate and Fee Manager applications into the comprehensive eCP system, enhancing port operations and intermodal logistics.

“We are thrilled to see Florida International Terminal leverage our eModal platform following the successful implementation of our appointment systems at Port Everglades Terminal, LLC,” said Hilda M. Rodriguez, Customer Success Manager at Advent eModal. “This implementation is a testament to FIT’s commitment to optimizing operational efficiency and improving service delivery for motor carriers and truckers across the region.”

The eModal platform seamlessly integrates AeM’s PreGate and Fee Manager applications into the Community Portal. This module is pivotal in increasing cargo visibility, facilitating fee payments and comprehensively managing appointment scheduling. With these tools, FIT will automate its container terminal operations, enhancing cargo handling and reducing turnaround times for the terminal and its stakeholders.

“FIT’s commitment to the port’s operational efficiency is evident between the recent 10-year extension of their lease and the introduction of the eModal program, which we anticipate will improve traffic flow through their terminal and the Southport cargo area,” said Glenn Wiltshire, Acting Port Director for Port Everglades.

The system’s one-stop-shop capability is essential for the lifecycle management of containers and payments. Dispatchers now have an improved ability to manage drivers’ schedules, enabling better coordination of moves across terminals in the region that have integrated the eModal system. The deployment also included Tideworks Technology’s next-generation terminal operating system solution, Mainsail 10. AeM’s integration with Mainsail 10 provides operators the ability to access deeper insights throughout the terminal.

“The integration of eModal at both FIT and Port Everglades Terminal streamlines appointment scheduling and operations,” said Alberto Bello, CEO of Palmetto Transport. “This improvement is important for truckers and motor carriers, making our jobs easier and showing other terminals the benefits of adopting this system to better manage logistics and supply chain operations.”

As more terminals across South Florida adopt AeM’s Community Portal, the improved efficiency and ease of operations for motor operators will significantly enhance the regional shipping ecosystem. AeM is committed to continuing its support for terminals like FIT, promoting advanced technological adoption to streamline operations and improve logistics for all stakeholders involved in the intermodal supply chain.

For additional information about AeM and the eModal Community Portal, please visit https://www.adventemodal.com/.

About Advent eModal

Advent eModal Solutions is a leading provider of SaaS platforms and applications that streamline the operations of key stakeholders moving cargo through the landside supply chain. The eModal® platform is the world’s largest port community system serving intermodal operators in North, Central and South America, Australia and the United Kingdom. Active in every U.S. port, Advent eModal technology is at the core of operations in eight of the top 10 largest port communities in North America. Advent eModal developed applications provide executional tools and APIs offering cargo visibility; terminal pre-advice and appointments; payment processing and data enabled business intelligence. More than 85 global port authorities and container terminals, over 200 inland depots and 310,000 active users trust Advent eModal and its SaaS platforms like eModal.com, Chassis.com and eModal Data Services (EDS) to optimize daily operations and process over 250 million monthly cargo transactions. For more information, visit https://www.adventemodal.com.