Francisco Partners and TA Associates Partner to Drive Continued Growth of Orisha

LONDON & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Francisco Partners (“FP”) and TA Associates (“TA”), leading global investment firms, announced today that they have signed an agreement to become co-controlling shareholders of Orisha, a leading European vertical software company based in France. TA, Orisha’s majority shareholder since 2021, will reinvest in the Company alongside Francisco Partners and Orisha ​management. The investment will allow Orisha to further advance its growth journey, solidifying its industry leadership through ongoing organic growth, diversification, geographic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Headquartered in Paris, Orisha, formerly known as DL Software, was established in 2003 to bring industry-specific ERP software to a variety of end markets in France. The Group now employs over 1,800 people and offers highly specialized vertical software solutions to over 40,000 customers. Previously supported by 21 Invest France, which is now a minority investor, Orisha has grown revenue by approximately four times and transformed its operating model since TA’s initial investment in 2021, consolidating more than 25 independent business lines into five vertically focused business units: Retail, Health & Safety, Construction, Real Estate and Agri-Food. These business units are now supported by centralized functional teams for finance, HR and technology infrastructure. With over €250 million of revenue expected this year, Orisha’s strategic objective is to offer high-quality and agile software solutions to customers by maintaining customer proximity, accelerating technological innovation and increasing organizational integration.

Jacques Ollivier, CEO of Orisha said, “We are thrilled to onboard Francisco Partners alongside TA as we aim to drive continued growth and further enhance Orisha’s offerings. Both TA and Francisco Partners share our vision for the Company, and we are excited to work together to ensure sustained strong performance in the future. With their support, Orisha is positioned for expansion and to provide our customers with the best solutions.”

“Since our initial investment three years ago, Orisha has experienced meaningful growth and positive transformation under the direction of Jacques and the entire leadership team. We remain deeply confident in the Company’s long-term organic and inorganic growth potential, and we look forward to collaborating with Francisco Partners for the next chapter of Orisha’s journey,” said Maxime Cancre, Director, and Patrick Sader, Managing Director, at TA.

“We are big believers in the power of vertical software and hence fully aligned with Orisha’s mission and vision to build industry-specific solutions. Having tracked the company closely for years, we have been impressed by all that the Orisha team has accomplished, under the leadership of Jacques. Working in partnership with him and TA, we will seek to support Orisha’s next stage of growth by continuing to serve its loyal customer base and expanding thoughtfully into new segments,” said Quentin Lathuille, Principal, and Petri Oksanen, Partner and Co-Head of European Investing, at Francisco Partners.

J.P. Morgan acted as exclusive financial advisor and Latham and Watkins acted as legal advisor to TA. ​Bryan Garnier acted as financial advisor and Paul Hastings acted as legal advisor to Francisco Partners​.​

The transaction remains subject to regulatory and antitrust approvals and is expected to close in Q4 2024. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Orisha

Founded in 2003, Orisha is a European software publisher dedicated to companies in the retail, real estate, healthcare, construction and agri-food sectors. Since its creation, Orisha has been helping companies to succeed by offering them solutions tailored to their business needs and essential to their activity (cash collection, commercial and financial management, stock management, CRM, HR, unified commerce…). Each day, Orisha’s solutions facilitate millions of interactions and transactions in a hyper-connected world. Since 2021, Orisha has been backed by TA Associates, a global private equity player and leader in the technology sector. In 2023, Orisha achieved sales in excess of €200m. The group, which was born in France, employs 1,800 people in Europe and supports clients in over 50 countries. More information: https://www.orisha.com

About Francisco Partners

Francisco Partners is a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology and technology-enabled businesses. Since its launch 25 years ago, Francisco Partners has invested in more than 450 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding investors in the technology industry. With approximately $45 billion in capital raised, the firm invests in opportunities where its deep sectoral knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their full potential. For more information on Francisco Partners, please visit www.franciscopartners.com.

About TA

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its five target industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has over 150 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. For more information, visit www.ta.com.