Teradata and DataRobot Partner to Accelerate Trusted AI Innovation

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced the new integration of the DataRobot AI Platform with Teradata VantageCloud and ClearScape Analytics. This integration is aimed to help enterprises maximize their AI potential by providing greater optionality and flexibility for building and scaling safe and effective AI models.

The integration between Teradata and DataRobot will give enterprise customers the ability to import and operationalize DataRobot’s AI models, at scale, inside the VantageCloud analytics and data platform — enabling them to unlock data and results faster and accelerate AI innovation. This new functionality is available through ClearScape Analytics’ Bring Your Own Model (BYOM) capability.

“ DataRobot is known for its top-tier and accurate models, and VantageCloud delivers the incredible scale and efficiency that modern enterprises require. Together, broad model output can be explainable, governed, and actionable,” said Daniel Spurling, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Teradata. “ AI potential is increasing rapidly, and Teradata and DataRobot are paving the way for organizations to accelerate adoption of Trusted AI, at a scale that matters.”

With Teradata VantageCloud, ClearScape Analytics, and DataRobot, more users across the enterprise will have access to advanced analytics, allowing for scalable AI operationalization. The most influential new features and benefits of this integration include:

Data scientists need the freedom to use preferred tools and technologies to leverage the latest innovations. DataRobot is a full AI lifecycle platform built for predictive and generative AI models with choice and flexibility.

Enterprises need to deploy models with accountability, security, and trust, while controlling costs. Teradata VantageCloud allows enterprises to deploy DataRobot AI models at scale, in the same environment where the data resides. Deployment can be done across all cloud providers and on premises.

Using BYOM, users of VantageCloud and DataRobot have access to models built in their DataRobot AI Platform, from within VantageCloud. This includes importing DataRobot models into VantageCloud for inferencing at scale using ClearScape Analytics’ model scoring functions. As a result, DataRobot models can be scaled easily and cost effectively for Teradata VantageCloud users as there is no additional license cost.

" We are thrilled to join forces with Teradata to bring enhanced value to our customers across industries,” said Venky Veeraraghavan, Chief Product Officer, DataRobot. “ Our collaboration further empowers businesses to accelerate their AI journey with the flexibility, optionality, and rapid speed they need to move from experimentation to deployment safely and with confidence. Together, Teradata and DataRobot are empowering enterprises to unlock the full potential of their data assets and thrive in the era of AI-driven transformation."

Teradata Vantage and ClearScape Analytics’ new capabilities with DataRobot are available today.

At Teradata, we believe that people thrive when empowered with trusted information. We offer the most complete cloud analytics and data platform for AI. By delivering harmonized data and Trusted AI, we enable more confident decision-making, unlock faster innovation, and drive the impactful business results organizations need most.

