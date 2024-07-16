Diligent and PwC Announce Strategic Collaboration to Drive Efficiency, Compliance and Growth through Global Subsidiary Governance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diligent, a leading GRC SaaS company, and PwC UK, an industry-leading provider of audit, consulting, tax and advisory services, today announced a strategic collaboration that combines best-in-class technology with leading insights to streamline and simplify entity management and subsidiary governance, manage risk and support regulatory compliance to U.S. and UK-headquartered multinational clients.

“The regulatory landscape is evolving at breakneck speed with the introduction of new standards from bodies like the International Sustainability Standards Board, and it's important that governance practices keep pace,” said MarKeith Allen, Chief Customer Officer at Diligent. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with PwC to not only help customers efficiently manage their entities and stay compliant, but turn entity management into a strategic advantage to drive transformative growth.”

Customers will benefit from combined leading expertise and technology to help them navigate the complexities of subsidiary governance and regulatory requirements. PwC as the leading provider of global subsidiary governance services, supports clients with the full spectrum of coordinated services through their network of specialist teams. PwC’s Global Subsidiary Governance Services will be complimented by Diligent Entity & Subsidiary Management, the leading solution to centralize all corporate records to preserve data integrity, ensure legal compliance, and anticipate risks related to entities and subsidiaries that operate under an organization. Diligent Entity & Subsidiary Management was found to deliver 318% return on investment, according to a Total Economic Impact™ commissioned study.

By using Diligent and PwC’s offering for entity management and subsidiary governance, organizations can:

Stay ahead of changing requirements and regulations impacting subsidiaries

Improve governance by standardizing entity management processes under a unified platform

Mitigate reputational risk and drive shareholder value through enhanced subsidiary governance and data integrity

In addition, customers benefit from the unique value that the Diligent One Platform offers to manage governance, risk and compliance (GRC) program frameworks at the legal entity level, and drive increased transparency and easy reporting between parent and subsidiary companies and their boards.

"Corporate Secretaries must align subsidiaries with the corporate purpose and transformation agenda while managing diverse regulations," said Jonathan Gibson, PwC’s leader for global subsidiary governance services.

Kris Charik, PwC’s client services leader for global subsidiary governance said, “A key part of establishing new governance practices is using the right technology, so a collaboration with Diligent, a leader in GRC software, was an obvious choice for us. We’re thrilled to provide our clients with this comprehensive offering to take their global subsidiary governance to the next level.”

Learn more about Diligent and PwC’s collaborative offering here: https://www.diligent.com/lp/strategic-entity-management-with-diligent-and-pwc

About Diligent

Diligent is the leading GRC SaaS company, empowering more than 1 million users and 700,000 board members and leaders to make better decisions, faster. The Diligent One Platform helps organizations connect their entire GRC practice — including governance, risk, compliance, audit and ESG — to bring clarity to complex risk, stay ahead of regulatory changes and deliver impactful insights, in one consolidated view. Learn more at diligent.com.

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 151 countries with over 360,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.