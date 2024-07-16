John Legend and Box Tops for Education Champion Legendary Teachers by Supporting Schools in Need This Back-to-School Season

John Legend and Box Tops for Education are teaming up for the Champion Legendary Teachers campaign this Back-to-School season. (Graphic: Business Wire)

John Legend and Box Tops for Education are teaming up for the Champion Legendary Teachers campaign this Back-to-School season. (Graphic: Business Wire)

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Box Tops for Education and EGOT-winning, multiplatinum musician and devoted father, John Legend are teaming up for their new Champion Legendary Teachers campaign, to show families that buying Box Tops products and using the Box Tops app is the easiest way to support educators and earn cash for schools this year.

While fundraisers can be a challenge for families and educators to facilitate each year, Box Tops is an easy way for communities to earn cash for schools and support teachers. Legend credits the teachers in his life for where he is today.

That’s why he’s encouraging families to earn for their schools via the Box Tops app to support the Legendary Teachers in their lives who they admire most. Simply download the app and buy your favorite Box Tops participating products like General Mills Big G Cereals, Fruit Roll-Ups, Betty Crocker and Annie’s Mac & Cheese, to earn cash for your schools!

“I recently had the heartwarming opportunity to meet inspiring educators from Westport Heights Elementary School, right in my backyard of Los Angeles. I was thrilled to help Box Tops award $30,000 to support their school’s new outdoor space, and I’ve seen it for myself – downloading the Box Tops app is one of the easiest ways for families to show support to educators who are making a difference in our communities,” said Legend. “As a father with a long-standing passion for education, I’m honored to be partnering with Box Tops for Education to Champion Legendary Teachers nationwide as students and teachers head back to the classroom.”

Westport Heights Elementary School in Los Angeles, where Legend lives with his family, is a Title 1 school that receives federal funding to support the academic achievement of low-income students. With the $30,000 from Box Tops and Legend, Westport Heights plans to develop an outdoor space for students to learn about environmental science. Box Tops for Education is also supporting nine additional schools in need across the country with $30,000 ($300K in total).

“Box Tops for Education understands how valuable community support is for teachers and administrators who are making a positive impact on their students. That’s why we’re thrilled to work with John Legend to Champion Legendary Teachers and make it as easy as possible for families to give back to the educators making a difference in their lives,” said Lilly Moeding, Box Tops for Education brand experience manager. “We look forward to seeing families utilize the Box Tops app to start the school year off strong for students and teachers nationwide.”

As part of his partnership with Box Tops, Legend will star in a few short videos on Box Tops’ YouTube page, showcasing the hilarious realities of being a busy dad while proving to families that buying Box Tops products is the easiest way to support their schools and give back to educators.

To make supporting Legendary Teachers even easier, Box Tops’ brand-new Connected Accounts app feature is helping shoppers seamlessly support their school of choice — without having to scan and submit receipts! The numbers speak for themselves; since the launch of Box Tops’ Connected Accounts capability, shoppers with connected accounts have earned 48% more cash for their schools.

Don’t have the Box Tops for Education app? Champion your Legendary Teachers by downloading it in the App Store or Google Play today! For instructions on how to activate and use Connected Accounts, visit BoxTops4Education.com.

About John Legend

John Legend is an EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed, multiplatinum musician who has garnered 12 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award and three Emmy Awards, among others.

Legend is one of only nineteen people in the prestigious EGOT club. Legend has released nine celebrated albums over the course of his career, including Get Lifted (2004), Once Again (2006), Evolver (2008), Love in the Future (2013), Darkness and Light (2016), A Legendary Christmas Deluxe (2019), Bigger Love (2020), LEGEND (2022), and most recently, LEGEND (Solo Piano Version) (2023). In 2022, John’s critically acclaimed Las Vegas Residency, “Love In Las Vegas,” took place at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Beyond his music career, Legend, along with partners Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius, is a principal of Get Lifted Film Co., a production company which has developed projects with major networks including ABC, NBC, FOX, HBO, Showtime, Netflix, and FX. Legend’s skincare line, Loved01, launched in 2023 and is available online and through CVS and Walmart. Loved01 is an effective and affordable unisex skincare brand formulated to treat the needs of melanin-rich skin.

As an activist, Legend launched FREEAMERICA in 2015 to change the conversation surrounding criminal justice policies and to end mass incarceration. Legend serves on the Board of Directors of Harlem Village Academies and Management Leadership for Tomorrow, and on the Advisory Boards for The Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School and Teach for All.

About Box Tops for Education

America's K-8 schools have earned almost $1 billion through the Box Tops for Education® program since it was founded by General Mills in 1996. More than 80,000 schools use that cash to purchase items such as computers, library books, art supplies, playground equipment and more. To learn more visit btfe.com.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to boldly build its brands, relentlessly innovate, unleash its scale and stand for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names like Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Totino’s, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. General Mills generated fiscal 2024 net sales of U.S. $20 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1 billion. For more information, visit www.generalmills.com.