Hinton Announces Minority Partnership With Trivest

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hinton Lumber Products (“Hinton” or the “Company”) announces a minority growth investment from Trivest Partners (“Trivest”). The investment was made from Trivest Growth Investment Fund II (“TGIF”), a dedicated non-control fund launched in 2016 to solve founders’ need for a value-added capital partner while maintaining operational and financial control of their business. Palmares Capital Partners (“Palmares”), an Atlanta-based private investment firm, co-invested in Hinton alongside Trivest.

Based in Tuscaloosa, AL, Hinton is one of the largest manufacturers of wooden pallets in the United States and supplies a wide range of pallets including block pallets, CP pallets, and stringer pallets. Founded in 1973 by the Hinton family, the Company has evolved over the past five decades from a manufacturer of hand-crafted wooden boxes and crates to a fully automated manufacturer of custom-designed pallets. In addition to Tuscaloosa, the Company has operations in La Porte, TX, and serves customers across the Southern United States.

“ The partnership with Trivest marks a new chapter in our business, and we eagerly anticipate seizing new avenues for growth both organically and through M&A,” said Larry Howell, President of Hinton.

“ I am thrilled to announce a strategic investment from Trivest Partners, a major milestone for our organization that will shape our future. For over 50 years, we have provided our customers with exceptional value through sustainable packaging solutions,” said Hinton Howell, COO of Hinton. “ As the leader in automation within our industry, we will drive continued growth and success guided by the expertise of the Trivest team. We are extremely excited for the future and the opportunities this collaboration brings.”

“ Palmares invests in companies with a competitive moat in a growing industry, a winning and honest culture, and systems and processes that provide better efficiency and decision-making. Hinton checked all those boxes,” said Andy Mason, Partner at Palmares. “ Palmares teamed up with Trivest for the investment in Hinton as we felt Trivest’s deep resources provided the best partnership for Larry and Hinton’s aspirational vision for the Company.”

“ We are beyond excited to be partnering with Larry and Hinton, both well-known and respected leaders in the industry,” said Arturas Rainys, Principal at Trivest. “ They have done an impressive job creating one of the best pallet manufacturers in the United States, and we are looking forward to supporting the Company’s next phase of growth.”

About Hinton

Hinton manufactures custom-designed wooden pallets for customers across a myriad of industries. The company operates out of facilities in Tuscaloosa, AL and La Porte, TX. For more information, visit www.hintonlumber.com

About Trivest

Trivest Partners, headquartered in Miami, with a presence in Charlotte, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto, is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the United States and Canada in both control and non-control transactions. For more information, visit www.trivest.com

About Palmares

Palmares Capital Partners is a private investment firm seeking to make non-control equity investments in family and founder-owned companies by partnering with business owners to fund growth initiatives and facilitate shareholder liquidity. For more information, visit www.palmarescapital.com