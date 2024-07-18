Cloudtech and ReluTech, AWS Partners, Launch Strategic Program for VMware to AWS Migration Amidst Broadcom Acquisition

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudtech and ReluTech, two prominent AWS partners, today unveiled a collaborative Migration and Hardware Buy-Back/Lease-Back Program, aimed at facilitating VMware to AWS migration amidst the recent acquisition of VMware by Broadcom in November 2023.

The acquisition has sparked industry-wide discussions about cost management and operational strategies, prompting businesses worldwide to review their approaches to virtualization. In response to this evolving landscape, the adoption of cloud-based solutions has emerged as a crucial tactic for future-proofing IT infrastructures.

Recognizing the urgency of this shift and the pressing need for a smooth transition, Cloudtech and ReluTech have joined forces to provide a comprehensive solution aimed at mitigating risks and optimizing costs during this critical transition phase.

Cloudtech and ReluTech’s collaborative Migration and Hardware Buy-Back/Lease-Back Program is designed to support businesses in seamlessly navigating the complexities of transitioning from VMware to AWS. This strategic initiative addresses the financial challenges associated with migration while ensuring uninterrupted business operations and enhanced performance.

Key Program Features:

Expert Migration Services: Streamlined processes ensure a swift and seamless transition to AWS, minimizing downtime and ensuring workload continuity.

Elastic Maintenance: Businesses can achieve up to 80% savings on maintenance costs through an innovative cost-saving model available on the AWS Marketplace.

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD): Environmentally compliant decommissioning and recycling of outdated hardware facilitate a smooth transition to modern cloud infrastructure.

Hardware Buy-Back/Lease-Back Options: Exchange existing hardware for cash, providing financial support to effectively fund cloud migration initiatives.

"As businesses navigate the uncertainties stemming from the VMware acquisition, Cloudtech and ReluTech stand ready to guide them towards resilient, cloud-based alternatives,” said Kamran Adil, CEO at Cloudtech. “Our deep-rooted expertise in AWS cloud technologies coupled with our tailored methodologies and bespoke solutions ensures that businesses can embrace the future of virtualization with confidence."

"As we witness significant shifts in the IT sector, notably with VMware's acquisition by Broadcom, it's paramount that companies reassess their infrastructure strategies to stay competitive," said Michael Campbell, CEO of ReluTech. "Our strategic partnership with Cloudtech is designed to simplify that journey to AWS for our clients, making it as seamless and supportive as possible. This program isn't just about migration enablement—it's about empowering our clients with the confidence and financial flexibility to innovate and grow. We are excited to be at the forefront of this transformation, driving success and innovation in the cloud era."

Both Cloudtech and ReluTech are recognized AWS partners known for their expertise in cloud migration and infrastructure optimization. This partnership not only delivers cost-effective solutions but also establishes a foundation for long-term success in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

About Cloudtech

Founded in 2022 by ex-AWS architects and business leaders, Cloudtech is a professional services company, specialized in delivering cloud modernization and optimization solutions for clients navigating the complexities of the AWS ecosystem. Leveraging their deep insider insights and firsthand experience of AWS systems, protocols, and best practices, Cloudtech excels in crafting customized solutions that align technology with business goals and desired outcomes.

About ReluTech

ReluTech is an IT solutions provider focused on reducing infrastructure data center costs. Their solution stack helps reduce the cost and complexity of managing, maintaining, and upgrading data center environments for cloud-committed customers.