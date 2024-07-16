Actifai’s AI Solutions Power Valley Fiber's Next-Generation Customer Experience

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Actifai, a pioneer in artificial intelligence solutions for broadband and communications service providers, today announced its new customer partnership with Valley Fiber, a leading Manitoba-based telecommunications company. Amidst its rapid growth and continued commitment to revolutionizing rural connectivity throughout Manitoba, Valley Fiber has licensed Actifai’s AI-powered Digital and Engage solutions, marking a significant leap forward in its customer-centric approach to innovation.

Valley Fiber's dedication to providing world-class internet services to rural Manitobans aligns seamlessly with Actifai's mission to transform broadband providers’ sales, marketing, and customer experience with best-in-class technology. Trevor Buhnai, vice president of sales and marketing at Valley Fiber, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Bringing Actifai's AI technology into our sales and marketing operations was a strategic investment in elevating our service standards. Actifai is streamlining our customers’ buying experience and enhancing their overall satisfaction with sales and support interactions, in addition to the subscriber acquisition improvements we continue to observe."

Actifai Digital, Valley Fiber's latest ecommerce enhancement, uses AI to deliver a seamless online buy-flow and personalized, self-service shopping for broadband customers. This innovative solution enables Valley Fiber to efficiently cater to diverse customer needs while simplifying its online signup process. Venu Amar, Actifai’s COO, commented, "Valley Fiber's adoption of Actifai Digital underscores their commitment to innovation and customer-centricity. We're excited to support them in delivering an exceptional digital experience to their customers."

Valley Fiber's partnership with Actifai overlaps with its ambitious MB Fiber Build Project, a $328M investment to transform rural connectivity in Manitoba. In only three years, the company has seen its team grow to over 350 team members as it expands its TV, phone, and broadband services to tens of thousands of residences and businesses. With Actifai's AI solutions at the forefront of its digital transformation, Valley Fiber is well-positioned to further revolutionize broadband services in Manitoba and deliver unparalleled value to its growing customer base.

About Actifai

Actifai is an artificial intelligence software company serving broadband and communications service providers. Actifai’s customers use its AI software to improve sales and marketing outcomes, enhance customer experience, and streamline core business operations. Since 2019, Actifai's industry-first solutions have helped providers achieve, on average, 5-20% increases in average revenue per user (ARPU), up to 30% improvement in new subscriber sales conversion, and a 6-11% improvement in subscriber retention. For more information, please visit www.actif.ai.

About Valley Fiber

Incorporated in December 2016, Valley Fiber Limited (VF Ltd.) is a locally owned and operated technology firm based in rural Manitoba. The ever-growing need for fast and reliable telecommunications demands innovation. Propelling that innovation, and its almost limitless potential, is a core passion of the Valley Fiber development team. Since its inception, Valley Fiber has formed valuable partnerships with industry-leading developers, creating and finalizing its innovative designs to consistently deliver next-generation dedicated fiber optic infrastructure to the region. As the region’s needs grow, and the company with it, Valley Fiber remains dedicated to building out rural Manitoba with better-than-city internet.