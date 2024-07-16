Ore-Ida and GoodPop Launch Frozen Treat Inspired by One of America’s Most Popular Food Combinations: French Fries Dipped in a Milkshake

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--There’s nothing quite as mouthwatering as dipping a salty and crispy French fry into a cold and creamy milkshake. In fact, when surveyed, it is one of America’s most popular food combinations.1 Inspired by this delicious behavior, today, the Ore-Ida and GoodPop brands launch the Fudge n’ Vanilla French Fry Pop, a first-of-its-kind frozen treat that offers the iconic sweet and salty combination fans are craving. The limited-edition offering is now available nationwide ahead of National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 21.

The crave-worthy Fudge n’ Vanilla French Fry Pop wraps a vanilla oatmilk frozen base in a rich, chocolate fudge shell rolled in real, crispy potato bits. The collaboration creates an all-in-one, mess-free offering that is sure to delight French fry and ice cream lovers across the country.

“For over 70 years, Ore-Ida has offered Americans delicious and crispy French fries in the comfort of their homes,” says Jackie Britva, Senior Brand Manager for Ore-Ida at The Kraft Heinz Company. “Nothing says summer quite like the sweet and salty combo of a fry dipped in a milkshake, but fans often have to go to a restaurant to enjoy the summertime staple. In partnership with GoodPop, we put a unique and convenient spin on the American classic, bringing it to home freezers everywhere. Put simply, we dipped it, so our fans don’t have to.”

"At GoodPop, we love creating cleaned-up versions of classic treats. With this seasonal collaboration, we hope to rekindle that child-like joy of summer, with a decidedly modern twist," says Daniel Goetz, CEO and Founder of GoodPop. "As always, GoodPop's goal is to elevate expectations for nostalgic favorites, so these Fudge n’ Vanilla French Fry Pops are dairy and gluten free, fit for all families to enjoy."

Take a dip into the extraordinary with this one-of-a-kind treat, which is only available while supplies last. The Ore-Ida x GoodPop Fudge n’ Vanilla French Fry Pops will be available for nationwide shipping at https://goodpop.com/buy-online/fudge-n-vanilla-french-fry-pops/ for $9.99 per pack of 4 pops.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2023 net sales of approximately $27 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of eight consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT GOODPOP

Since 2009, GoodPop has been on a mission to clean up the classic treats we’re nostalgic for by offering better-for-you frozen pops and bubbly beverages made of real ingredients with less sugar and nothing artificial. Our delicious and wholesome products are genuinely good, inside and out. From the high-quality ingredients we ethically source to how we take care of our partners and planet, we exist to give back to our communities one treat—and good deed—at a time. GoodPop products come in 20+ delicious flavors and are available nationwide at Whole Foods, Sprouts, Publix, Walmart, Kroger, Costco, and more. To learn more about GoodPop visit www.goodpop.com.