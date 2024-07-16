Megabyte and InvoiceCloud Integrate to Transform the Digital Payment Experience for California Taxpayers

ROCKLIN, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Megabyte, a leading property tax system in California, and InvoiceCloud, a leading solution for digital bill payment services, today announced a new integrated solution to enhance the tax collection process and provide more modern, easy-to-use digital payment experiences for Calaveras County residents.

“Our mission is to continuously enhance our clients’ experience and providing them with the necessary software to facilitate that will always be top priority,” said Nick Betts, President of Megabyte. “We look forward to working with InvoiceCloud and providing counties with an additional choice for improving the taxpayer experience and creating easier workflows for county staff statewide.”

Streamlining the payment process is key to overcoming the ongoing challenge of receiving tax payments on time. By integrating with InvoiceCloud’s true SaaS, customer-centric digital solution, Megabyte customers will gain access to flexible, modern payment options, including digital wallets, AutoPay, and pay-by-text, in addition to traditional online bill payment routes. Enhanced self-service features including access to billing history, stored wallets, and customized payment reminders are also designed to help county tax collectors reduce billing-related phone calls and manual payment processes, resulting in fewer delinquencies.

“We are excited to offer our bill payment solution to Megabyte customers and continue to grow in the California market. To date, we have seen multiple of our California customers achieve a digital payment adoption rate of over 90%, so we look forward to driving digital transformation in Calaveras County with a variety of modern payment options,” said Paul Applegate, Vice President, Alliances and Business Development at InvoiceCloud.

InvoiceCloud and Megabyte’s joint offering is expected to go live in Calaveras in 2025. Additional counties, including the County of Tuolumne, are currently in the process of finalizing InvoiceCloud as their preferred billing and payments provider and will be announced soon. To learn more, click here.

About InvoiceCloud

InvoiceCloud provides modern digital payment, customer engagement, and outbound disbursement solutions. The company services more than 3,200 customers across the utility, government and insurance industries and is a leader in the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space. InvoiceCloud’s SaaS platform enables continuous enhancements to the customer experience resulting in higher digital payment, autopay, and paperless adoption rates. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients can improve customer engagement and satisfaction while lowering costs, accelerating payments, and reducing staff workloads. To learn more, visit www.InvoiceCloud.com.

About Megabyte

For 40 years, Megabyte has been the leading property tax system in California, with 35+ counties using the Megabyte Property Tax System (MPTS). MPTS allows the Clerk of the Board, Assessor, Auditor-Controller, Tax Collector-Treasurer, and Taxpayers/Constituents to accurately, efficiently, and securely access County information. Our mission is to continuously enhance the experience for our clients to work in all aspects relating to property tax.