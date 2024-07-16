Applied Insight Achieves Premier Tier Services Partner Status within the AWS Partner Network, Fortifying Federal Cloud Leadership

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applied Insight LLC, a federal market leader in cloud and technology services, today announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN). AWS Premier Tier Services Partners are organizations recognized for proven technical expertise and demonstrated customer experience. This recognition stems from the company’s successful completion of over 200 AWS cloud migrations across 16 public sector and enterprise organizations. It reinforces the company’s industry leadership in cloud management, adding to its distinction as a leading AWS Partner in national security and defense and the sole AWS Premier Partner to achieve the AWS Direct Connect Delivery designation and be a member of the AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) program.

“Becoming an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner is a momentous accomplishment for us,” said Adam Gruber, Chief Technology Officer and General Manager of Products at Applied Insight. “It underscores our commitment to empowering our national security, defense and federal civilian customers to optimize their cloud migration efforts and meet governmentwide mandates. We are eager to continue working with AWS to support our customers’ critical mission requirements.”

To earn AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status, Applied Insight met several AWS technical requirements, including AWS certifications, capabilities, and implementations, as well as AWS technical and business professional training accreditations. Additionally, AWS Premier Tier Services Partners maintain a robust team of AWS-trained and certified technical consultants, showcasing deep proficiency in project management and professional services delivery.

Applied Insight has a long-standing strategic relationship with AWS. Last February, they announced a collaboration to recruit, train, and certify cleared cloud technologists, meeting the rising demand for skilled professionals in the cleared cloud sector.

Applied Insight engineers and cloud infrastructure specialists deliver mission-critical workloads and applications across several AWS Regions, including the AWS U.S. East (Virginia) Region, AWS GovCloud (U.S.), AWS Top Secret cloud, and AWS Secret cloud. The company’s award-winning cloud product Altitude offers a rapidly deployable infrastructure platform, streamlining the cloud migration process. Additionally, Applied Insight provides SHIFT, the only full-scale air-gapped emulation and testing platform designed to improve the speed and performance of low-side to high-side cloud migrations.

By working with AWS, Applied Insight has achieved key milestones in cloud adoption and performance for the Intelligence Community (IC) and U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). These milestones include:

Pioneering the first commercial cloud platform to attain Authority to Operate (ATO) at a leading IC customer in 2016.

Implementing the only approved unclassified methodology for commercial cloud development at a leading IC customer.

Leading integration efforts for dedicated, classified IC cloud environment on AWS, showcasing expertise in cloud infrastructure development.

The company continues to grow its role in supporting America’s national security mission, having recently announced 12 new contracts to provide federal customers with innovative products and services ranging from artificial intelligence and cloud engineering to cybersecurity and data analytics.

About Applied Insight

Applied Insight is a trusted go-to partner of government and industry for innovation in cloud, networking, data and cyber operations, renowned for its deep customer knowledge and rapid problem solving through a unique blend of human experience and technical expertise. Applied Insight’s products and expertise have been honed and proven at the epicenter of the defense and intelligence mission. They apply that experience to design, deliver and manage highly secure cloud, networking, data, and cyber services and solutions across the public sector. Applied Insight has the scale to tackle the most complex challenges for our customers and the agility to solve them at the speed they demand. Learn more at applied-insight.com. Follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.