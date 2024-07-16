BAE Systems Selects Parsons Corporation for Modernization Project at Radford Army Ammunition Plant

RADFORD, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BAE Systems (LON: BA) has selected Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN), a leading national security and global infrastructure company, to begin initial designs for the modernization of the Alternate Nitrate Ester Manufacturing Facility at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant (RFAAP). Under this two-year, $15.4 million contract, Parsons will prepare a series of preliminary design packages for the RFAAP manufacturing facility.

“BAE Systems is strongly engaged in supporting the U.S. Army in modernizing the Radford Army Ammunition Plant,” said John Swift, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc (OSI). “Our continued collaboration with Parsons Corporation reinforces our commitment to deliver the Army’s vision for readiness.”

Safety remains at the forefront as BAE Systems OSI continues to modernize World War II-era facilities to deliver mission-critical capabilities to the warfighter. This project will improve the safety of manufacturing areas, increase operational efficiencies, and continue to prioritize environmental improvements.

Parsons Corporation is currently providing design and engineering, permitting, and delivery of the Energetic Waste Incinerator/Contaminated Waste Processor, a safe alternative to open burning at RFAAP. BAE Systems’ legacy of modernizing while manufacturing, supported by Parsons’ experience at RFAAP, will provide the U.S. Army with the expertise to deliver reliable, innovative energetics.

“As a premier design and construction management solutions provider for the Army’s industrial base, we’re proud to be a part of critical work at both Radford and Holston Army Ammunition plants,” said Jon Moretta, president of Engineered Systems for Parsons. “Together with BAE Systems, we will leverage our experience to advance the Army’s efforts to modernize the organic industrial base. This important project will add to the storied history of service with which Radford Army Ammunition Plant has provided our nation for more than 80 years and will help ensure the plant remains ready to support the warfighter.”

BAE Systems OSI has been the operating contractor of the RFAAP since 2012, and, in December 2023, received the contract to continue operating the Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Kingsport, Tennessee, through 2035.