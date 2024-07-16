Datasaur To Help Cut AI Project Costs via Enhanced Amazon Bedrock Integration

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datasaur, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) member specializing in private large language model (LLM) solutions, is today announcing the integration of its LLM Labs product with Amazon Bedrock. Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service that offers a choice of high-performing foundation models (FMs) from leading artificial intelligence (AI) companies via a single API, along with a broad set of capabilities organizations need to build generative AI applications with security, privacy, and responsible AI. This integration enables users to more easily evaluate and compare the performance of multiple FMs across key metrics such as cost, quality, and inference time.

Datasaur facilitates the training and deployment of private LLM models that seamlessly connect to organizations' proprietary information repositories. By using Datasaur’s LLM Labs with Amazon Bedrock, companies can perform side by side comparisons of different LLM models, including proprietary vs. open-source models, and models running outside of Amazon Bedrock. This means more flexibility and validation that companies are choosing the right models for their specific needs.

Key Benefits of Datasaur’s LLM Labs Integration with Amazon Bedrock:

Cost Reduction: Users can decrease costs by up to 70% by transitioning from proprietary to open-source FMs.



Inference Time Optimization: For time-sensitive workflows, Datasaur enables users to evaluate trade-offs between quality and speed. For instance, users might opt for a 15% quality decrease in exchange for a 5x increase in inference speed.



Enhanced Data Security: Security-conscious users can connect their own AWS API key, allowing data to remain within their AWS environment while leveraging Datasaur's LLM Labs capabilities.



Non-Technical User Accessibility: The intuitive interface is designed to enable subject matter experts (e.g., financial analysts, healthcare professionals) to easily access and leverage the power of Amazon.

“By integrating our NLP expertise with AWS' AI services, we're giving customers instant access to top-tier FMs, accelerating their decision-making process," said Ivan Lee, CEO of Datasaur. "Working with AWS marks a significant leap in empowering users with efficient, cost-effective AI solutions.”

"Datasaur's LLM Labs has transformed our model development process from weeks to mere hours," said William Lim, CEO of GLAIR, a leading NLP development company. "We can now optimize for price, value, and speed across different projects, with the flexibility to easily adopt next-generation models as they emerge. This agility is game-changing for our workflows."

About Datasaur

Datasaur delivers enterprise-grade natural language processing (NLP) and private LLM platforms powered by AWS. Our SOC 2 and HIPAA compliant solutions empower businesses to leverage AI securely, with a foundation of high-precision data. Trusted by industry leaders including Qualtrics, Stanford University, and the FBI, Datasaur drives scalable AI solutions across diverse sectors.