Loop and ReBound Announce Omnichannel Returns Partnership

UTRECHT, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two global returns technology providers, Loop and ReBound, have announced a new partnership that will improve consumer experience and cut costs for retailers.

As a result of the partnership, retailers using the Loop platform can now access ReBound’s omnichannel returns management services. The seamless integration allows Loop users to leverage ReBound’s global logistics offering, including return shipments, advanced local processing, and consolidation. Together, the two organisations aim to maximise margins, improve customer service, and increase customer retention for retailers by delivering a seamless return experience.

As partners, Loop and ReBound Returns are committed to continuous innovation, driving forward-thinking solutions that redefine the post-purchase experience. Together, they pave the way for brands to thrive in an ever-evolving ecommerce landscape, where customer experience reigns supreme.

Jelle Schoenmaker, ReBound managing director, said: “ Our new integration with Loop provides a huge advantage for retailers, especially as Loop is natively embedded in Shopify and brands are increasingly choosing Shopify for their ecommerce. Both Loop and ReBound will be able to benefit from the other’s extensive partner network. Working together, we will redefine the ecommerce returns journey for brands who want a competitive advantage in the online retail industry.”

Jonathan Poma, CEO at Loop, added: “ We’re excited to partner with ReBound Returns, a team equally focused on optimizing operations and driving brand loyalty for their merchants. This new partnership demonstrates the growing need for brands to have not only a well-integrated tech stack but a comprehensive reverse logistics program so they can focus on serving customers globally.”

Loop is the leading returns and post-purchase platform that optimises the customer experience for shoppers returning or exchanging an item. The Loop platform is native to Shopify and currently represents 15% of the total value of goods sold through the ecommerce platform. With Loop, brands can ensure that every interaction, even a return, leaves a lasting impression, fostering repeat business and long-term relationships with customers.

Omnichannel returns management specialist ReBound handles over 100 million return transactions annually for some of the world’s leading brands. ReBound combines intelligent technology and logistics capabilities to enable retailers to manage and monitor the entirety of their returns lifecycle.

About ReBound

ReBound is the leading global returns management specialist, enabling easy omnichannel returns for retailers and consumers. By combining integrated returns software with an extensive logistics network, ReBound provides retailers with a complete ecosystem of suppliers and partners to handle their global, end-to-end returns. ReBound optimizes and manages the entire returns lifecycle so clients can focus on their core business. ReBound is part of Reconomy, the circular experts.

https://www.reboundreturns.com/

About Loop

Loop is the leading post-purchase platform optimizing returns, exchanges and reverse logistics for more than 3,500 of the world’s most-loved brands. Through innovative features like Workflows, Instant Exchanges, Shop Now and Bonus Credit, Loop helps brands unlock cost savings, increase customer lifetime value and retain more revenue. Loop has processed over 40 million returns and counting. Learn more at www.loopreturns.com.