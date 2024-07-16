Tempus Expands Immuno-Oncology Portfolio with Launch of AI-enabled, Multimodal Immune Profile Algorithmic Tests

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, today announced that its multimodal immune profile score (IPS) algorithmic test is now available for research use only (RUO). IPS is the first offering of a larger immunotherapy-based portfolio being developed at Tempus to bring next-generation algorithmic diagnostics to the immuno-oncology space. Additionally, Tempus is collaborating with other partners, like Cleveland Clinic, to bring additional immunotherapy-focused algorithmic tests to this growing portfolio, leveraging clinical, laboratory, genomic, and transcriptomic data to identify patients that may respond to immunotherapy.

Tempus’ IPS is a pan-cancer, laboratory developed test (LDT) that assesses a combination of immunotherapy-related biomarkers from prior DNA and RNA test results to calculate an IPS from 0-100 and a classification of either IPS-Low or IPS-High. IPS results can support patient stratification across pan-cancer cohorts to help inform who may or may not respond to immunotherapy. The IPS test is available today to life sciences partners for research use only, and is intended to be available as an add-on option for clinicians ordering Tempus’ xT and xR at the end of the year. Tempus is performing a retrospective, real-world study to evaluate the prognostic and the predictive utility of IPS in advanced pan-cancer patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) and will be releasing data later this year.

In addition to developing and launching IPS, Tempus has licensed a machine-learning-based algorithmic test developed by Timothy A. Chan, MD, PhD, Cleveland Clinic. As described in Nature Biotechnology, the test demonstrates an ability to predict the efficacy of immune checkpoint blockade based on patient-specific biological, laboratory, genomic, and clinical factors, and adds to our expanding immunotherapy specific biomarker portfolio.

"Immune checkpoint inhibitors continue to have an incredible impact on patient outcomes, and we are excited to continue building a portfolio of AI-enabled diagnostics and tools to better equip clinicians in understanding which patients may benefit from these kinds of therapies,” said Halla Nimeiri, MD, Chief Development Officer at Tempus. “The IPS test is our first multimodal algorithm to be introduced in the immunotherapy space, and we are excited to advance this field by providing critical insights that inform patient care.”

“It’s a great pleasure to collaborate with Tempus on developing artificial intelligence powered models for better identification of patients who may respond to cancer immunotherapies,” said Timothy A. Chan, MD, PhD, Department Chair of Immunotherapy and Precision Oncology and Professor of Medicine at Cleveland Clinic. “We look forward to working together with Tempus to bring multimodal immunotherapy response prediction assays to patients.”

Tempus’ AI-enabled platform generates the type of rich multimodal data required to develop a novel class of predictive algorithms that can be introduced in the clinic to support personalized patient treatment selection. The IPS and Cleveland Clinic immune response tests joins a growing suite of algorithmic tests offered by Tempus, including Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD), Tumor Origin (TO), dihydropyrimidine dehydrogenase (DPYD), and PurISTSM. Each of these tests is designed to predict specific biological signals or clinical endpoints, ultimately supporting clinicians and life science partners as they seek to make more informed decisions for patients.

For more information on IPS, reach out to Tempus at tempus.com/contact-us.

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Tempus and Tempus’ industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the potential impact of IPS and other tests, the indicated use of the IPS and other tests for potential clinical use, and the timing of the availability of such testing. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Tempus cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Tempus has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect Tempus’ business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: Tempus’ financial performance; the ability to attract and retain customers and partners; managing Tempus’ growth and future expenses; competition and new market entrants; compliance with new laws, regulations and executive actions, including any evolving regulations in the artificial intelligence space; the ability to maintain, protect and enhance Tempus’ intellectual property; the ability to attract and retain qualified team members and key personnel; the ability to repay or refinance outstanding debt, or to access additional financing; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, health epidemics, macroeconomic conditions, and war or other armed conflict, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Tempus’ Final Prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 17, 2024, pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) under the Securities Act, as well as in other filings Tempus may make with the SEC in the future. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Tempus believes to be reasonable as of this date. Tempus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.