Bullhorn and Ingenovis Health Partner to Deliver Industry Leading, Tech Forward Applicant Tracking and Candidate Experience Platform

BOSTON & GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bullhorn, the global leader in software for the staffing and recruitment industry, and Ingenovis Health, a leading healthcare talent provider, partnered to deliver the largest digital platform integration in healthcare staffing. Designed to transform the recruiter and candidate experience to create an ecosystem of opportunity, the ambitious effort integrated seven Ingenovis Health brand platforms onto a singular talent hub designed to position Ingenovis Health for future growth while solidifying Bullhorn’s leadership in healthcare applicant tracking and recruiting operations.

“Ingenovis Health is committed to building a home for healthcare talent, and having an industry-leading candidate experience is integral to delivering our purpose,” stated Bart Valdez, Ingenovis Health CEO. “With more than 30 percent of healthcare professionals leaving the industry and hospitals continuing to endure historical talent shortages, contingent workforce solutions are critical to delivering quality healthcare. Our new singular talent hub provides candidates access to diverse opportunities across our family of brands and enables our teams to serve our clinicians and clients quickly and effectively.”

“Healthcare workers are the backbone of patient care,” said Art Papas, CEO of Bullhorn. “Bullhorn and Ingenovis Health are equally committed to deploying healthcare workers quickly and efficiently and approached this project the very same way. The implementation was a success, and proof that a large-scale product integration can happen quickly and scale efficiently.”

In Bullhorn’s 2023 GRID Talent Survey, findings indicate that the talent shortage remains a significant challenge – 38% of providers opting out of the recruitment process because it took too long. This is particularly notable in healthcare – an industry comprised of “essential” workers, including full-time and contingent doctors, nurses, and technicians.

Bullhorn and Ingenovis Health, a partnership that has been thriving since 2021, successfully completed the large-scale project in less than 30 months. This integration of data from multiple disparate systems enables a unified candidate information approach which significantly increased Ingenovis recruiting efficiency and improved the candidate’s experience.

Together, the Bullhorn/Ingenovis Health team delivered an industry-leading digital applicant tracking and middle office operations platform ahead of schedule and fully meeting project expectations in a fully collaborative and committed partnership.

“Through this partnership we created one talent ecosystem, streamlined our candidate matching process and accelerated our rate of candidate placement,” added Rick Link, Ingenovis Health EVP of Product and Technology. “Bullhorn’s solution enhances our ability to gain efficiency, drive compliance and optimized workflows, allowing for expansion of our talent hub and facilitate speedy delivery of high-quality patient care.”

To learn more about Bullhorn, visit bullhorn.com, and to learn more about Ingenovis Health, visit ingenovishealth.com.

About Bullhorn

For the past 25 years, Bullhorn has dedicated itself to building industry-leading, cloud-based software for the staffing and recruitment industry. Through partnerships with 10,000 customers globally, Bullhorn has built a vast knowledge base of recruitment best practices and deep domain expertise to help firms scale their businesses. Founder-led and headquartered in Boston, Bullhorn employs 1,400 people across 14 countries focused on delivering an incredible customer experience – its core mission. To learn more, visit www.bullhorn.com or follow Bullhorn on LinkedIn or X.

About Ingenovis Health

Ingenovis Health is an ingenious new force in healthcare, combining the power of industry-leading workforce solutions providers and a technology-forward approach to advance the delivery of critical healthcare clinicians to systems nationwide. Brands in the portfolio include Trustaff Travel Nurses, Fastaff Travel Nursing, HealthCare Support, U.S. Nursing Corporation, VISTA Staffing Solutions, Springboard Healthcare, VitalSolution and Corazon. For more information, visit ingenovishealth.com.