NacelleVerse Toys, Featuring Biker Mice from Mars, RoboForce, Sectaurs, and More Now Available at Walmart

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nacelle, the Burbank-based diversified media company known for Netflix’s The Toys/Movies That Made Us, Disney’s Behind the Attraction, and the upcoming NacelleVerse animated universe featuring Biker Mice from Mars and RoboForce, is excited to announce that NacelleVerse toys will now be available at Walmart. Starting the Summer of 2024, NacelleVerse action figures will be available in select Walmart stores across the United States, ahead of their highly anticipated animated shows that are currently being produced by Nacelle in partnership with Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Seven Bucks Productions (RoboForce), as well as Ryan Reynolds and Maximum Effort (Biker Mice from Mars).

In October, a dedicated end cap in Walmart stores will feature exclusive brands within the NacelleVerse, including Nacelle action figures such as Maxx 89 and Wrecker (RoboForce), Throttle, Vinnie and Modo (BMFM) as well as Dargon and Stellara (Sectaurs) and limited edition Walmart exclusive action figure variants for RoboForce, Sectaurs and The Great Garloo.

This exciting program comes on the heels of Nacelle’s successful partnerships with Funko, Oni Press, Bull Airs and more, as Nacelle continues to expand its licensing partners.

The Biker Mice from Mars animated series is co-produced by Brian Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson, Matt Kravitsky, and Michael Goodman from Nacelle, Maximum Effort’s Ryan Reynolds, George Dewey, Kevin Hill, and Ashley Fox, as well as Fubo’s David Gandler and Pamela Duckworth. The alien mice will exist alongside other Nacelle properties such as RoboForce, Sectaurs, The Great Garloo, Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa and Power Lords, as Nacelle revives the aforementioned brands with new toys, comic books, consumer products and animated shows that exist within a shared universe known as the NacelleVerse. Nacelle’s RoboForce animated series, the first installment of the NacelleVerse, is executive produced by Brian Volk-Weiss, who also is directing, alongside Cisco Henson, Matt Kravitsky, Michael Goodman, Tom Stern and Gavin Hignight for Nacelle. Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Brian Gewirtz will serve as executive producers on behalf of Seven Bucks Productions.

“I’ve admired Walmart’s business model for a long time; quality goods for a very affordable price,” said Nacelle Founder and CEO, Brian Volk-Weiss. “Being able to showcase our characters in a way that’s equally exciting and affordable for the consumer, is a win-win for toy lovers everywhere.”

About Nacelle Company:

Established in 2017, The Nacelle Company, founded by Brian Volk-Weiss, is an American diversified media company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, dedicated to producing quality entertainment. Nacelle has evolved into a leader in the pop-culture space through its scripted and unscripted productions, consumer products, records, distribution, and podcasting divisions. Nacelle’s comedy division, Comedy Dynamics, is a worldwide leader in the stand-up comedy space, having produced and distributed specials for Ali Wong, Tom Segura, Iliza Shlesinger, Pete Davidson, Jim Gaffigan, Tiffany Haddish, Larry the Cable Guy, and more. Nacelle is currently producing the NacelleVerse, an interconnected universe of animated shows that include RoboForce, which is co-produced by Brian Volk-Weiss and Seven Bucks Productions’ Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Brian Gewirtz, as well as their Biker Mice from Mars animated series, which is co-produced by Brian Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson, Matt Kravitsky, and Michael Goodman from Nacelle, Maximum Effort’s Ryan Reynolds, George Dewey, Kevin Hill, and Ashley Fox, as well as Fubo’s David Gandler and Pamela Duckworth. The company’s hits include Netflix’s Emmy-winning docuseries, Down To Earth with Zac Efron and the NAACP Image award-nominated Kevin Hart’s Guide To Black History, as well as Netflix’s The Movies That Made Us, The Toys That Made Us, Behind The Attraction on Disney+, Sony’s Mad About You, Icons Unearthed on Vice TV, CW’s Discontinued, and History’s Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek. The Nacelle Company develops, produces, and distributes content across multiple media platforms including Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO, Discovery, BET+, A&E Networks, Peacock, Hulu, Vice, Viacom, History, and many more.