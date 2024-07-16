Allyant® Partners with CivicPlus® to Empower Local Governments with PDF Accessibility Remediation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a significant move to promote digital inclusivity, Allyant®, the global leader in accessibility software and solutions, has officially announced a strategic partnership with CivicPlus®, a public sector SaaS technology solutions leader. This partnership will provide CivicPlus’ local government customers with a comprehensive suite of PDF accessibility software and remediation technology, ensuring compliance with ADA standards and enhancing the accessibility of digital documents.

Earlier in 2024, the Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a rule concerning criteria and technical requirements under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), including accessibility compliance requirements for digital documents hosted by government entities. CivicPlus has chosen Allyant as its premier software partner for PDF accessibility to ensure that its customers can offer inclusive digital document experiences for all community members and take steps to fulfill the requirements mandated by the DOJ.

"We are proud to support CivicPlus in its commitment to accessibility and dedication to product and solution innovation," stated Ariel Kunar, Chief Executive Officer at Allyant. "Allyant has a long history of working with governments on comprehensive accessibility initiatives—this partnership ensures that CivicPlus' local government customers can provide inclusive digital document experiences for all constituents."

CivicPlus and Allyant are dedicated to supporting governments in meeting ADA compliance and fostering inclusivity for all digital users. This partnership aims to empower government entities to deliver accessible electronic documents while ensuring ongoing compliance with accessibility standards. This strategic partnership will provide premier benefits to local governments, including cities, counties, and special districts, such as:

The Allyant CommonLook Suite of Solutions: A comprehensive software suite that offers options for an Adobe Acrobat plugin for cost-effective and reliable compliance with WCAG, PDF/UA, and Section 508 standards, and a tool for effortlessly creating accessible PDFs from Microsoft Word and PowerPoint documents.

Legacy PDF Remediation: Local governments will have access to advanced remediation services to update and fix legacy PDFs, maintaining ongoing accessibility and adherence to compliance standards.

Local governments will have access to advanced remediation services to update and fix legacy PDFs, maintaining ongoing accessibility and adherence to compliance standards. Training and Support: Government staff will receive specialized training to independently manage and produce accessible documents, promoting self-sufficiency and ongoing compliance.

“At CivicPlus, we recognize the criticality of comprehensive digital document accessibility in local government in all its facets,” said CivicPlus Chief Executive Officer, Brian Rempe. “The public sector’s heavy reliance on PDFs for agendas, meeting minutes, public records, applications, and other resident-facing communications and services means those documents must be consumable by people with visual and other impairments. Allyant shares our vision of bringing the public sector integrated, intuitive, and easily adoptable PDF document remediation solutions, and we are pleased to partner with them to add their industry-leading solution to our Web Accessibility solution suite.”

Visit CivicPlus.com for more information about the partnership and how local governments can achieve PDF document inclusivity and compliance.

About Allyant

Allyant is the global leader in providing comprehensive accessibility solutions. The company enables organizations of all sizes, industries, and locations to deliver fully compliant, accessible communications, support people with disabilities, and ensure equitable access to information for all. The world’s most prominent organizations, spanning financial services, government, healthcare, education, and more, trust their accessibility initiatives to Allyant.

Allyant's software suite streamlines accessibility compliance, allowing organizations to create, manage, audit, and automate the creation of digital documents effortlessly. The company also offers digital and web accessibility services that empower organizations to achieve digital inclusivity and compliance. Furthermore, Allyant's print services division provides secure and compliant accessible statements, educational materials, and more, ensuring inclusivity in vital enterprise documents, government communications, and learning resources. For more information, visit www.Allyant.com.

About CivicPlus

CivicPlus is a trusted technology company dedicated to empowering government staff and powering exceptional digital experiences for residents. With a comprehensive suite of solutions that combine to form the Modern Civic Experience Platform, we strive to create one-stop, frictionless interactions that delight residents and help staff collaborate and work efficiently. As a result, government administrations that choose CivicPlus realize greater trust and satisfaction among their community members.

Backed by over 25 years of experience and leveraging the insights of more than 850 team members, our solutions are chosen by over 10,000 global entities and are used daily by over 340 million people in the U.S. and Canada alone. For more information, please visit www.civicplus.com.