Andersen Expands Central Florida Footprint with Tampa Office

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen, the fastest-growing independent, multidisciplinary professional services firm in the world, has announced a new office in Tampa as the firm expands its presence in Florida. Joining Andersen are 19 tax professionals and four Managing Directors from Reilly, Fisher & Solomon, P.A. (“RFS”), a leading Tampa tax compliance and planning firm.

The new Andersen Tampa office, located at 4950 West Kennedy Blvd, Suite 610, is Andersen’s second location in central Florida, and the latest in Andersen’s North American expansion as part of the firm’s ambitious growth strategy. Earlier this year, Andersen opened an office in San Diego, following a February 2023 U.S. expansion in Orange County (Calif.), Pittsburgh, and Des Moines; and the September 2023 launch of Andersen’s Global Valuation practice across more than 20 countries worldwide throughout Europe, Latin America, Asia, and North America.

“Our client base in Florida, including high-net-worth individuals and large businesses, continues to grow making Tampa an ideal extension of our global platform,” said Andersen Global Chairman and CEO Mark Vorsatz. “From the Gulf Coast to the Atlantic Ocean, Floridians will have access to our independent tax guidance and a variety of multidisciplinary professional services, along with the high quality and service that our clients have come to expect from Andersen.”

Dan DePaoli, U.S. country managing director for Andersen, added, “RFS professionals share our firm’s core values and commitment to stewardship and service. We’re excited to deepen our bench in Florida with a unique combination of skills and knowledge to serve the growing and dynamic Tampa market.”

Members of the Andersen Tampa office bring with them deep experience and expertise in real estate and partnership taxation, S corporation and individual taxation, estate planning, trust taxation, business valuation, and investment advice.

“Tampa Bay is the heart of Florida’s Gulf Coast and this new addition will complement the successful practice we’ve established in West Palm Beach,” said Randy Macpherson, managing director of Andersen’s Florida practice and head of Andersen’s West Palm Beach office. “The decision to expand our presence here was an easy one – especially when we factored in working with the talented RFS team, along with the additional benefits our clients will receive.”

About Andersen:

Andersen is the founding member of Andersen Global, an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 17,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 475 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. In the U.S., Andersen has more than 2,000 personnel located in 25 cities across the country. For more information, visit Andersen.com.