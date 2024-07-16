Soleo Health Selected as a Specialty Pharmacy Partner of ALYGLO for Adults With Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency (PI)

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soleo Health, an innovative leader and national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services, announced today it has been named a limited distribution specialty pharmacy partner for GC Biopharma USA, Inc. to dispense ALYGLOTM (Immune Globulin Intravenous, Human-stwk) 10% Liquid for Adults with Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency (PI).

ALYGLO is a liquid solution containing 10% immunoglobulin G (100 mg/mL) for intravenous infusion, manufactured from pooled human plasma from U.S. donors. The manufacturing process includes three steps to reduce the risk of virus transmission. These include fractionation, solvent/detergent treatment, and nanofiltration. ALYGLO also uses its novel Cation Exchange Chromatography (CEX) in the manufacturing process for removing FXIa to undetectable levels.

Soleo Health is a partner for limited distribution of ALYGLO based on the company’s deep clinical knowledge and experience in the provision of immunoglobulin (IG) services and its ability to collect real-world evidence clinical outcomes through SoleMetrics®, which is an exclusive and proprietary clinical outcomes program. SoleMetrics has the distinct ability to collect data specific to ALYGLO, including details on side effects, adverse events, site of administration challenges, therapy response and the patient experience.

"We are pleased to select Soleo Health as a limited distribution specialty pharmacy for ALYGLO," said Woo Jin Lee, chief executive officer of GC Biopharma, USA, Inc. "Their proven expertise in immunoglobulin therapy and dedication to providing an exceptional patient experience, combined with our mutual goal to ensure that patients living with primary immunodeficiency have access to this important treatment, make them an ideal partner."

"Our partnership with GC Biopharma underscores our shared commitment to enhancing patient care and showcases Soleo Health's unparalleled expertise in managing patients with complex conditions. We are honored to be chosen as a partner for ALYGLO, highlighting our ability to provide individualized patient services across various care settings," Drew Walk, chief executive officer of Soleo Health.

For more information about receiving ALYGLO therapy and services through Soleo Health, contact the Company at phone 844.994.5050, fax at 844.797.5050 or email IGReferrals@soleohealth.com.

About GC Biopharma USA, Inc.

GC Biopharma USA, Inc., headquartered in Teaneck, NJ, established its sales, marketing, and business operations in 2018 to serve customers and patients throughout the U.S. Our foundation is built on the expertise of our parent company, GC Biopharma’s, expertise - a leading biopharmaceutical company delivering plasma therapies and vaccines worldwide. With GC Biopharma USA, Inc., GC Biopharma further extends its footprint, bringing its expertise and legacy to the United States.

About Soleo Health

Frisco, Texas-based Soleo Health is a leading national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services administered in the home or at alternate sites of care. Soleo Health’s interdisciplinary team comprises highly experienced clinical pharmacists, registered nurses, reimbursement specialists and patient care ambassadors collaborating with its referring partners.

The Company optimizes patient access solutions and delivers comprehensive services, leading to quantifiable clinical and economic value, resulting in positive patient experiences. Soleo Health has 26 pharmacy locations with national nursing coverage and pharmacy licensure in 50 states and is accredited by URAC, ACHC with Distinction in Rare Disease and Orphan Drugs and The Joint Commission. Additionally, the Company operates more than 30 infusion centers throughout the U.S.

Visit www.soleohealth.com or connect with Soleo Health on LinkedIn, Facebook and X for more information.