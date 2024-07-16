Sunn Stream Chooses Brightcove to Operate New Streaming Service Offering Family-Friendly Entertainment and Educational Content

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world’s most trusted streaming technology company, today announced it has added Sunn Stream – a streaming service offering family-friendly movies, music and educational content – to its roster of media customers. Sunn Stream will rely on Brightcove’s two-time Emmy-award-winning platform to distribute its content to audiences nationwide.

Sunn Stream, currently in soft launch, is a streaming service that provides subscribers with personalized, family-friendly content, including movies, music, episodic shows, and educational videos on various topics. Using Brightcove’s reliable and scalable video technology, Sunn Stream will provide its audience with a seamless, curated, user-friendly experience across all devices.

“The streaming industry has clearly become more competitive, with providers striving to capture the attention and loyalty of more discerning audiences,” said Brightcove CEO Marc DeBevoise. “With this evolution, Sunn Stream has realized that it is essential to combine its unique content proposition targeted at a clearly-defined audience with the highest-quality video streaming and an intuitive, personalized user experience. Using our market-leading technology platform, Sunn Stream will be at the forefront of providing their customers with reliable, customized entertainment options, and will have access to best-in-class analytics to track performance.”

The popularity of independent media companies has continued to surge. As more consumers enter the fold, these entities increasingly require partners that can scale with them and ensure that customer experience remains a top priority. Sunn Stream tapped Brightcove’s industry-leading video-cloud streaming platform for its unique advantages, including unparalleled video quality, global scalability, unmatched customer support, and robust analytics.

“We’ve completely updated our Sunn Stream streaming service and app to make them easier to use so more customers can enjoy our films and shows,” said Sunn Stream Founder and President Garrett Z. Sutton. “Our curators will now handpick unexpected recommendations that our customers will love. And we’re more focused on creating an experience for the whole family that brings people together with laughter, tears, and thought-provoking moments.”

Sunn Stream joins a roster of media companies that rely on Brightcove to power their streaming capabilities, including FrightPix, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Acun Medya, AMC Networks, BBC Studios, Canela Media, J.COM, MotoAmerica, REELZ, SBT TV, and SKY Mexico.

For more information, visit Brightcove.com.

About Sunn Stream

Sunn Stream is more than a streaming platform — it’s an Uncharted Entertainment and Educational Journey that takes users to bold, new worlds of cinema and television with family-friendly online content (movies, music and more) and a new Sunn Stream Film Festival (Coming Soon in 2025). As a modern-day storytelling campfire, it unites people through laughter, tears, and thought-provoking moments. This user-friendly platform delivers new narratives and experiences that appeal to multiple generations. Each month, Sunn Stream’s content curators handpick a collection of unexpected tales that ignite wonder, invite conversations and bridge hearts and minds. In addition to films and exclusive documentaries, this online platform offers quality educational content to fill voids left by public institutions such as financial education. Sunn Stream Members/ Subscribers will have unlimited access to new content that can ignite discussions with friends and family. Founded in 2022, Sunn Stream Founder/President, Bestselling Author and Entrepreneur Garrett Z. Sutton is dedicated to entertaining, educating and expanding horizons for users with new content that enhances lives. And Sunn Stream’s unique platform can be experienced online via SunnStream.com, Sunn Stream Productions App (iOS for iPads and iPhones, Apps for Android) and through Roku, Chromecast, and/or Apple TV devices. And when the credits roll, the journey is just beginning: https://sunnstream.com.

About Brightcove Inc.

Brightcove creates the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 60 countries, Brightcove’s intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Brightcove on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and YouTube. Visit Brightcove.com.