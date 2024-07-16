PreFix and USAA Expand Relationship to Minimize the Hassle and Cost of Home Ownership

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PreFix, a leading innovator in technology-enabled home services, is expanding its relationship with USAA to provide their members with a new way to care for their homes.

Home ownership can be a costly hassle, especially with handling all the ongoing maintenance needed to extend the life of a home and a scarcity of trusted, responsive contractors.

By signing up with PreFix, USAA members in certain metro regions have access to a cost-saving, one-stop shop that puts their home maintenance on autopilot.

Homeowners are connected with a dedicated Home Manager who can fix most home repairs and perform semi-annual comprehensive preventive maintenance on all appliances and systems. They also receive access to affordable specialty services such as HVAC repair, carpentry and painting. Simply put, these skilled professionals can handle everything from routine maintenance to more complex repairs, helping put USAA members’ minds at ease.

"USAA is committed to providing best in class solutions to help our members protect their homes and reduce the hassles and cost of homeownership," said Larry Williams, USAA VP of New Business Ventures & Innovation. "We have worked closely with PreFix to help launch a solution that will improve how members care for their homes."

The PreFix Home Maintenance Service is now available at a special discount in four major Texas metro areas - Austin, San Antonio, Dallas and Houston. USAA plans to expand the offering to other areas within Texas and additional states in the coming months. USAA members can sign up for the service here.

"I have been a USAA member since I was born," said James Bilodeau, Founder and CEO of PreFix. "Our shared commitment to providing members with the highest quality service at the best possible price made this partnership a win-win-win for USAA members and our respective organizations."

About PreFix

PreFix is a tech-enabled service that eliminates the hassles of home ownership, saves homeowners up to 50% off home maintenance costs, and creates a data-driven “operating system” for the home. A fully trained, dedicated Home Manager fixes most things for a low copayment. Seasonal preventive maintenance on all appliances and systems is included, which pays for the cost of the service on its own. For more information on PreFix please go to www.prefixinc.com.