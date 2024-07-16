Bojangles Brings Back BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich with Exclusive WWE Collectible Cups

Bojangles, the beloved Carolina-born restaurant chain known for its legendary flavor, announces the return of its BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich for a limited time only. This year, fans can enjoy the delicious BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich with an extra special side. Throughout the month of July, and while supplies last, Bojangles is partnering with WWE to celebrate Legendary Tag Teams. When fans purchase a Bojangles WWE Sandwich Combo, including the BBQ Pulled Pork, they will receive a collectible cup featuring some of the greatest WWE Tag Teams in history: The Brothers of Destruction, The Outsiders, The Hart Foundation and The Dudley Boyz. (Photo: Business Wire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bojangles, the beloved Carolina-born restaurant chain known for its legendary flavor, announces the return of its BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich for a limited time only. This fan-favorite features a tender, juicy North Carolina pit-smoked pulled pork piled high and topped with the restaurant’s signature BBQ sauce and crisp, creamy house-made coleslaw.

This year, fans can enjoy the delicious BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich with an extra special side. Throughout the month of July, and while supplies last, Bojangles is partnering with WWE to celebrate Legendary Tag Teams. When fans purchase a Bojangles WWE Sandwich Combo, including the BBQ Pulled Pork, they will receive a collectible cup featuring some of the greatest WWE Tag Teams in history: The Brothers of Destruction, The Outsiders, The Hart Foundation and The Dudley Boyz.

“We’re thrilled to bring back the BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich and offer fans these collectible legendary WWE Tag Team cups, available only at Bojangles,” said Tom Boland, Bojangles’ Chief Marketing Officer. “WWE and Bojangles, along with our beverage partner PepsiCo, are the perfect tag team for the summer of sandwiches.”

With one-of-a-kind, eye-catching designs in black and yellow, a new cup will be released in restaurants every Monday in July, while supplies last. The cups are available in-store with the purchase of a WWE Sandwich Combo at participating restaurants.

In addition to the BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich, Bojangles’ WWE sandwich combo lineup features two more unique and flavorful chicken sandwiches, perfect for being on-the-go this summer. The Bo’s Chicken Sandwich is a delicately marinated chicken breast, hand-breaded with a crispy buttermilk coating and dusted with a secret mix of bold spices then pillowed between a bakery bun. Accompanying the chicken is a layer of creamy, zesty mayonnaise affixed with thick-cut dill pickles. The Grilled Chicken Sandwich showcases a tender, juicy chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with crisp lettuce and fresh tomato on a light, toasted bun.

The WWE Sandwich Combo also pairs well with Bojangles’ latest limited-time sweet treat, Peach Cobbler, to complete the perfect meal.

About Bojangles, Inc.

Bojangles is a Carolina-born restaurant chain specializing in craveable Southern food made by hand from real recipes. Founded in 1977 as a single location in Charlotte, North Carolina, the beloved brand continues to grow – currently at approximately 800 company-owned and franchised restaurants – bringing its focus on food and people along with it. For more information about Bojangles’ handcrafted approach to food and community impact, visit www.bojangles.com. To join in on the fan fun, follow Bojangles on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

About WWE

WWE® is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in 25 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, TNT Sports, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in approximately 165 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.