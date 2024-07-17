Pernod Ricard to Sell Its Portfolio of Strategic International Wines to Australian Wine Holdco Limited

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Press release - Paris, 17 July 2024

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) is very pleased to announce the signing of an agreement to sell its international strategic wine brands to Australian Wine Holdco Limited (AWL), a consortium of international institutional investors and owner of Accolade Wines.

This disposal will allow Pernod Ricard to further strengthen its premiumization strategy and to direct its resources to its portfolio of premium international spirits and champagne brands that drive the growth of its business.

The transaction is the result of Pernod Ricard’s continuous assessment of its strategic opportunities, in line with its longstanding policy to deliver sustainable value for its shareholders, employees, clients and partners.

The transaction includes the sale of a wide portfolio of strongly established international wine brands owned and produced by Pernod Ricard Winemakers, with over 10 million 9Lcs cases annually from three origins including Jacob’s Creek, Orlando and St Hugo from Australia, Stoneleigh, Brancott Estate and Church Road from New Zealand and Campo Viejo, Ysios, Tarsus and Azpilicueta from Spain. The business is an integrated platform from vineyard to bottle and includes seven wineries.

With this transaction, Pernod Ricard will sell its wine division to a player of global scale, with a route to market solely dedicated to the wine industry. Its wine brands will benefit from the focus required to achieve their potential, reinforce their position, and seize new opportunities around the world.

Closing of the transaction remains subject to fulfilment of customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearances, and is expected to occur during H2 2025.

About Australian Wine Holdco Limited

Australian Wine Holdco Limited (“AWL”) is a consortium of international institutional investors which comprises funds backed by Bain Capital, Intermediate Capital Group, Capital Four, Sona Asset Management, and Samuel Terry Asset Management.