Ambulnz by DocGo Launches Emergency Medical Services in Dover, Delaware

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DocGo Inc. (Nasdaq: DCGO) (“DocGo” or the “Company”), a leading provider of technology-enabled mobile health services, today announced that its Ambulnz subsidiary has launched emergency medical and 911 services in Dover, Delaware.

On July 1, 2024, Ambulnz began providing basic life support (BLS) ambulances 24 hours a day, seven days a week, operating out of three stations in the Dover Fire District. The services are supported by a local management team and over 50 EMS field professionals. Ambulnz will now provide 911 services to the roughly 38,000 residents of Dover over the course of a three-year contract, which was awarded through a competitive bidding process.

This launch of 911 services represents an expansion of DocGo’s ongoing work in Dover, where the company has supported the Bayhealth system of hospitals since January 2022.

“We appreciate the trust that the City of Dover is placing in us to provide its residents with 911 and emergency medical services,” said Tyler Selak, Senior Director of Operations, DocGo. “Our trained medical professionals are local EMTs and paramedics with prior experience working in 911 systems. We will leverage our Dover EMS Division Ambulnz vehicles for efficient and effective emergency response, as well as support in special event standby services.”

Ambulnz has worked to ensure a seamless transition from the previous 911 service provider and offered employment to staff in good standing who wish to continue working in the area.

“Ambulnz’s experience working with communities and providing 911 services will be incredibly beneficial to our residents,” said Kay Sass, Public Affairs and Emergency Management Coordinator for Dover. “In the bidding process, they emerged as the most efficient and cost-effective option available. We’ve already seen incredible collaboration by Ambulnz with the City and community partners so far – in fact, prior to the contract starting, they stepped up to provide necessary standby EMS services at several local events with little notice.”

DocGo strives to deliver mobile health and emergency services to residents and customers and provide high-quality, highly-accessible care for patients when and where they need it most.

About DocGo

DocGo is leading the proactive healthcare revolution with an innovative care delivery platform that includes mobile health services, remote patient monitoring and ambulance services. DocGo is helping to reshape the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly accessible care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo’s proprietary technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient’s home or workplace. Together with DocGo’s integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

