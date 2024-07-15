Disney Music Group and AudioShake Set to Collaborate on Instrument Stem Separation Technology to Add New Value for Iconic Recordings and Lyrics

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Disney Music Group (DMG) and AudioShake announced their collaboration to open up Disney’s catalog of music to new creative and marketing opportunities. AudioShake’s groundbreaking advancements in sound separation and lyric transcription will make it possible for DMG to unlock new listening and fan engagement experiences for the legendary Disney Music catalog.

From the earliest recordings of Mickey Mouse, through to contemporary classics across a wide range of genres, DMG is renowned for its iconic song recordings. Many of these earlier recordings don’t have their constituent parts (AKA “stems”), which limit their use in sync licensing, remastering, and emerging formats like immersive audio and lyric videos.

Under the new agreement, DMG will expand its use of AudioShake’s instrument stem separation technology to open up recordings that don’t have stems to these new uses, to the benefit of artists, songwriters and fans alike.

AudioShake was a participant in the 2024 Disney Accelerator, a business development program designed to accelerate the growth of innovative companies from around the world.

[LINK TO DEMO DAY VIDEO]

The deal will also enable DMG to utilize AudioShake’s lyric transcription tool, which allows for quick transcription of a track’s lyrics–dramatically reducing the amount of time spent on transcribing and revising lyrics before they are distributed to streaming platforms. With automated transcription, DMG will also be able to strengthen the metadata of its catalog and take advantage of more powerful sync searches, as well as expand formats such as lyric videos.

“We were deeply impressed by AudioShake’s sound separation technology, and were among its early adopters,” said David Abdo, SVP and General Manager of Disney Music Group. “We’re excited to expand our existing stem separation work as well as integrate AudioShake’s lyric transcription system. AudioShake is a great example of cutting-edge technology that can benefit our artists and songwriters, and the team at AudioShake have been fantastic partners.”

“Stems and lyrics are crucial assets that labels and artists can use to open up recordings to new music experiences,” said Jessica Powell, CEO of AudioShake. “We’re thrilled to deepen our partnership with Disney Music Group, and honored to work with their extensive and iconic catalog.”

About Disney Music Group

The Disney Music Group encompasses all aspects of the Company’s music commercialization and marketing including: recorded music (Walt Disney Records and Hollywood Records); music publishing; and Disney concerts. DMG releases film, television, game, and attraction soundtracks from some of the largest franchises in the world – from Disney, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, 20th Century Films and Disney+ including the chart-topping albums “Encanto,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the Oscar® and Grammy®-winning “Frozen,” the Grammy®-winning "Guardians of the Galaxy," the Emmy®-winning music from "WandaVision" and "The Mandalorian," the Oscar® and Grammy®-winning "Soul" score, the Oscar®-winning “Black Panther,” "Coco" and "Moana'' soundtracks, plus video game soundtracks for “Spider-Man 2” and the Grammy® winning “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.” Recent titles include “Inside Out 2,” “Wish,” “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3,” “The Little Mermaid,” and “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” plus the television soundtracks “Ahsoka,” “Shōgun,” “Star Wars: The Acolyte” and “Only Murders in the Building: Season 3.” Upcoming releases include “Deadpool & Wolverine,” “Moana 2,” “Descendants: The Rise of Red” and “Mufasa.”

DMG’s rich and eclectic catalog has impacted pop culture globally, including music from films such as "Snow White," "Star Wars," and "Beauty and the Beast," “Avatar,” “Indiana Jones,” “Mary Poppins,” “Jungle Book,” “Tarzan,” and the beloved classic song "It's a Small World." DMG produces The Big Score video series highlighting conversations with acclaimed film composers from DMG soundtracks. Disney Concerts licenses and produces thousands of shows around the world, including Star Wars in Concert, Disney: The Castle, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Disney on Classic, Pixar in Concert, The Lion King 30th Anniversary, Marvel’s Infinity Saga and many more. DMG’s catalog of over 100 years of music lends itself to playlists for every occasion, as well as a dedicated SiriusXM Station (Channel 133), and online store www.disneymusicemporium.com.

The labels' genre-spanning rosters include Queen (in The United States and Canada), little image, Andy Grammer, Sofia Carson, TINI, kenzie, Joywave, almost monday, Freya Skye, Adrian Lyles, New Hope Club and more.

About AudioShake

AudioShake makes audio more interactive, immersive, and accessible by splitting recordings into their stems. Named to TIME's Best Inventions list, and winner of Sony’s sound separation challenge, the company’s B2B sound separation and lyric transcription technology enables multiple content workflows–from clean speech and music extraction from noisy environments, through to immersive mixing, M&E separation, synthetic voice, and applications in UGC, gaming, streaming, sports, and more.

Disney Music Group Socials:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/disneymusic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/disneymusic

Threads: https://www.threads.net/@disneymusic