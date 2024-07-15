Rancher Government Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Agreement Accelerating Kubernetes Procurement and Deployment

Dylan Miller, Director of Channels at Rancher Government talks about the company's inclusion in the DoD, ESI Agreement.

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rancher Government, a leader in secure, cloud native, Linux, Kubernetes and container management, is proud to announce its inclusion as a provider in the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) DevSecOps Phase II SEWP Marketplace. This significant achievement marks a pivotal step forward in Rancher Government’s commitment to supporting the U.S. government's IT modernization efforts.

The DoD ESI aims to streamline the acquisition process for software and services across the DoD, leading to significant cost savings and improved efficiency. Admittance into the ESI program is a validation of Rancher Government’s commitment to be a trusted partner to the DoD, delivering advanced infrastructure management solutions that meet their stringent compliance and security requirements.

“Being part of the ESI agreement allows us to further our mission of providing the DoD with powerful, flexible, and secure, cloud native Kubernetes and container solutions,” said Paul Smith, CEO of Rancher Government. “Our inclusion is not only a testament to the robustness of our offerings but also aligns with our strategic vision to support critical missions of the United States Government and Military.”

As an ESI SEWP Marketplace provider, Rancher Government will partner with five prime agreement holders to deliver on this vision. Those organizations include FCN IT, GovSmart, Thundercat Technologies, Carahsoft and DLT Solutions LLC.

“We are excited and honored to be given this opportunity to expand how we and our ecosystem partners support the DoD. At Rancher Government we believe that you must meet the customer at their mission and ESI enables us to do that more effectively when engagements move into the procurement phase,” said Dylan Miller, Director of Channels at Rancher Government. “And being SEWP based, the DevSecOps Phase II marketplace will provide an efficient, economical and familiar vehicle that will help our DoD customers accelerate the adoption and deployment of our cloud native technologies.”

For more information about Rancher Government Solutions and its involvement with the DoD ESI, please contact:

Dylan Miller

Director of Channels

Rancher Government

Phone: (571) 271-3181

Email: dylan.miller@ranchergovernment.com

About Rancher Government

Rancher Government is specifically designed to address the unique security and operational needs of the U.S. Government and Military as it relates to application modernization, Linux, containers, and Kubernetes.

Rancher is a complete open-source software stack for teams adopting containers. It addresses the operational and security challenges of managing multiple Kubernetes clusters at scale while providing DevOps teams with integrated tools for running containerized workloads.

RGS supports all Rancher products with U.S.-based American citizens who are currently supporting programs across the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and Civilian Agencies.

The DoD Enterprise Software Initiative (DoD ESI) logo use is permitted solely for use in marketing and outreach for DoD ESI and DoD ESI Enterprise Software Agreements (DoD ESA). Use of the logo does not constitute approval, endorsement, recommendation or favoring of OEMs/Software Publishers, products or services by the United States Department of Defense and shall not be used for product endorsement purposes.